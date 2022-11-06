Women's Health: What is Preterm Labour? Know its signs, symptoms and risk factors

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
Preterm labour happens after week 20 and before week 37 of pregnancy when regular contractions cause your cervix to open. Premature birth can result from preterm labour. The risks to your baby's health increase with the timing of the premature birth. The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) must provide specialised care for many premature babies (preemies). Long-term physical and mental disabilities are also possible in preemies. However, preterm labour often has an underlying cause that is unclear.
Preterm labor: Signs and symptoms:
- Regular sensations of abdominal tightening (contractions)
- Constant low, dull backache
- A sensation of pelvic or lower abdominal pressure
- Mild abdominal cramps
- Vaginal spotting or light bleeding
- Preterm rupture of membranes — in a gush or a continuous trickle of fluid after the membrane around the baby breaks or tears
- A change in the type of vaginal discharge — watery, mucus-like, or bloody
Risk Factors
Every pregnancy has the potential for preterm labour. Preterm labour is more likely as a result of numerous factors:
- Preterm labour or premature birth in the past, especially in the most recent pregnancy or in more than one prior pregnancy
- Pregnancy with Twins, Triplets, or other multiples
- Shortened Cervix
- Problems with the Uterus or Placenta
- Smoking cigarettes or using illicit drugs
- Certain infections, particularly of the Amniotic fluid and lower genital tract
- Some Chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, autoimmune disease and depression
- Stress
- Too much Amniotic fluid (Polyhydramnios)
- Bleeding during pregnancy
- Presence of a fetal birth defect
- An interval of fewer than 12 months — or of more than 59 months — between pregnancies
- Age of Mother, both young and older, black, non-Hispanic race and ethnicity