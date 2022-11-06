Women's Health: What is Preterm Labour? Know its signs, symptoms and risk factors

File photo

Preterm labour happens after week 20 and before week 37 of pregnancy when regular contractions cause your cervix to open. Premature birth can result from preterm labour. The risks to your baby's health increase with the timing of the premature birth. The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) must provide specialised care for many premature babies (preemies). Long-term physical and mental disabilities are also possible in preemies. However, preterm labour often has an underlying cause that is unclear.

Preterm labor: Signs and symptoms:

Regular sensations of abdominal tightening (contractions)

Constant low, dull backache

A sensation of pelvic or lower abdominal pressure

Mild abdominal cramps

Vaginal spotting or light bleeding

Preterm rupture of membranes — in a gush or a continuous trickle of fluid after the membrane around the baby breaks or tears

A change in the type of vaginal discharge — watery, mucus-like, or bloody

Risk Factors

Every pregnancy has the potential for preterm labour. Preterm labour is more likely as a result of numerous factors: