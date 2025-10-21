FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ challenge to China's PL-15

Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs naturally

Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of 2027 World Cup: 'The contribution is over...'

Facing delays in PF, pension or tax refunds? Here's step-by-step guide for using CPGRAMS to resolve grievances, what it is

Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm, he was ex-CTO of...

CONFIRMED! Aneet Padda to lead Maddock's Shakti Shalini, easter egg in Thamma leaves fans excited, film to release on...

Women over 35, are you getting enough protein? Here’s what your body really needs

iQOO 15 Launched with 2K OLED display, 50MP triple camera, powerful performance, and price revealed

Sleeping just 2 hours a night? Here’s how it damages your body and mind

Will Trump really impose 155% tariffs on China? How may it impact India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ challenge to China's PL-15

India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ Challenge to China's PL-15

Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs naturally

Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs

Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of 2027 World Cup: 'The contribution is over...'

Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeHealth

HEALTH

Women over 35, are you getting enough protein? Here’s what your body really needs

Protein is essential for women over 35 to maintain muscle mass, support metabolism and improve strength and energy. Whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, choosing high-quality protein sources and balancing them throughout the day helps promote healthy aging, mobility and overall wellness.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 01:53 PM IST

Women over 35, are you getting enough protein? Here’s what your body really needs
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As women reach their mid-30s and beyond, the body begins to undergo a range of subtle yet significant physiological changes. During this stage of life, protein becomes increasingly important. You can mix and match protein sources based on your dietary preferences, budget, availability, and whether you follow a plant-forward, vegetarian, or non-vegetarian diet.

Protein is an essential nutrient that supports muscle repair, maintains strength, enhances metabolism, and keeps women active and energetic well into later years. It’s not just for athletes or bodybuilders, it’s vital for every woman’s overall health.

Why this matters

Protein helps build and preserve muscle mass, improves mobility, and supports metabolic health. It plays a key role in the repair and synthesis of muscle tissue while also supporting bones, joints, and daily movement. Getting enough protein helps you feel stronger, recover faster, and complements physical activities such as walking, yoga, weight training, or dancing.

It’s also crucial for healthy skin, hair, and nails, and plays an important role in maintaining a robust immune system.

What kinds of proteins to prioritise

  1. Animal-based proteins: Include high-quality sources such as eggs, chicken, and dairy. These provide all essential amino acids your body needs.
  2. Plant-based proteins: Lentils (dal), chickpeas, beans, tofu, tempeh, and soy are excellent sources of protein and fibre.
  3. Nuts and seeds: Almonds, chia, and flax seeds paired with grains or legumes help strengthen the body from within.

A balanced daily routine

Breakfast (7:00-9:00 a.m.):

  • Vegetarian: Blend 1 cup of Greek yoghurt with 2 tablespoons of chia or flax seeds and fresh fruit to make a protein-rich smoothie.
  • Non-vegetarian: Enjoy 2 boiled eggs with 1 slice of wholegrain toast or roti and a cup of black coffee.

Lunch (1:00-2:00 p.m.):

  • Vegetarian: Have 1–1.5 cups of dal with 1 cup of brown rice or 2 wholegrain rotis and a serving of mixed vegetables.
  • Non-vegetarian: Opt for grilled chicken breast with steamed vegetables or salad for a balanced, protein-packed meal.

Dinner (7:00-8:00 p.m.):

  • Vegetarian: Try stir-fried paneer with bell peppers or tofu tossed in soy sauce and sesame, served with brown rice.
  • Non-vegetarian: Go for fish curry or grilled fish with steamed vegetables to end the day with a wholesome, protein-rich meal.

Incorporating these protein sources into your daily routine can help build long-term strength, vitality and confidence as you age, keeping both your body and mind resilient and energised.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Light's victory over darkness': Trump, Netanyahu, other world leaders extend Diwali wishes
'Light's victory': Trump, Netanyahu, other leaders extend Diwali wishes
Air India's BIG Diwali gift for passengers; to operate special Milan-Delhi flight to bring home stranded passengers, check schedule
Air India's BIG Diwali gift for passengers; to operate special flight
Govardhan Puja 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones
Govardhan Puja 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share
SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms for reuse, IRTC takes BIG action, internet says, 'filthy...'
SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms
Donald Trump warns Hamas of 'eradication' if Gaza truce fails, says, 'They have to be good...'
Trump warns Hamas of 'eradication' if Gaza truce fails, says, 'They have to...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE