Women over 35, are you getting enough protein? Here’s what your body really needs

Protein is essential for women over 35 to maintain muscle mass, support metabolism and improve strength and energy. Whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, choosing high-quality protein sources and balancing them throughout the day helps promote healthy aging, mobility and overall wellness.

As women reach their mid-30s and beyond, the body begins to undergo a range of subtle yet significant physiological changes. During this stage of life, protein becomes increasingly important. You can mix and match protein sources based on your dietary preferences, budget, availability, and whether you follow a plant-forward, vegetarian, or non-vegetarian diet.

Protein is an essential nutrient that supports muscle repair, maintains strength, enhances metabolism, and keeps women active and energetic well into later years. It’s not just for athletes or bodybuilders, it’s vital for every woman’s overall health.

Why this matters

Protein helps build and preserve muscle mass, improves mobility, and supports metabolic health. It plays a key role in the repair and synthesis of muscle tissue while also supporting bones, joints, and daily movement. Getting enough protein helps you feel stronger, recover faster, and complements physical activities such as walking, yoga, weight training, or dancing.

It’s also crucial for healthy skin, hair, and nails, and plays an important role in maintaining a robust immune system.

What kinds of proteins to prioritise

Animal-based proteins: Include high-quality sources such as eggs, chicken, and dairy. These provide all essential amino acids your body needs. Plant-based proteins: Lentils (dal), chickpeas, beans, tofu, tempeh, and soy are excellent sources of protein and fibre. Nuts and seeds: Almonds, chia, and flax seeds paired with grains or legumes help strengthen the body from within.

A balanced daily routine

Breakfast (7:00-9:00 a.m.):

Vegetarian: Blend 1 cup of Greek yoghurt with 2 tablespoons of chia or flax seeds and fresh fruit to make a protein-rich smoothie.

Non-vegetarian: Enjoy 2 boiled eggs with 1 slice of wholegrain toast or roti and a cup of black coffee.

Lunch (1:00-2:00 p.m.):

Vegetarian: Have 1–1.5 cups of dal with 1 cup of brown rice or 2 wholegrain rotis and a serving of mixed vegetables.

Non-vegetarian: Opt for grilled chicken breast with steamed vegetables or salad for a balanced, protein-packed meal.

Dinner (7:00-8:00 p.m.):

Vegetarian: Try stir-fried paneer with bell peppers or tofu tossed in soy sauce and sesame, served with brown rice.

Non-vegetarian: Go for fish curry or grilled fish with steamed vegetables to end the day with a wholesome, protein-rich meal.

Incorporating these protein sources into your daily routine can help build long-term strength, vitality and confidence as you age, keeping both your body and mind resilient and energised.