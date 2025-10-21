India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ challenge to China's PL-15
Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs naturally
Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of 2027 World Cup: 'The contribution is over...'
Facing delays in PF, pension or tax refunds? Here's step-by-step guide for using CPGRAMS to resolve grievances, what it is
Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm, he was ex-CTO of...
CONFIRMED! Aneet Padda to lead Maddock's Shakti Shalini, easter egg in Thamma leaves fans excited, film to release on...
Women over 35, are you getting enough protein? Here’s what your body really needs
iQOO 15 Launched with 2K OLED display, 50MP triple camera, powerful performance, and price revealed
Sleeping just 2 hours a night? Here’s how it damages your body and mind
Will Trump really impose 155% tariffs on China? How may it impact India?
HEALTH
Protein is essential for women over 35 to maintain muscle mass, support metabolism and improve strength and energy. Whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, choosing high-quality protein sources and balancing them throughout the day helps promote healthy aging, mobility and overall wellness.
As women reach their mid-30s and beyond, the body begins to undergo a range of subtle yet significant physiological changes. During this stage of life, protein becomes increasingly important. You can mix and match protein sources based on your dietary preferences, budget, availability, and whether you follow a plant-forward, vegetarian, or non-vegetarian diet.
Protein is an essential nutrient that supports muscle repair, maintains strength, enhances metabolism, and keeps women active and energetic well into later years. It’s not just for athletes or bodybuilders, it’s vital for every woman’s overall health.
Protein helps build and preserve muscle mass, improves mobility, and supports metabolic health. It plays a key role in the repair and synthesis of muscle tissue while also supporting bones, joints, and daily movement. Getting enough protein helps you feel stronger, recover faster, and complements physical activities such as walking, yoga, weight training, or dancing.
It’s also crucial for healthy skin, hair, and nails, and plays an important role in maintaining a robust immune system.
Breakfast (7:00-9:00 a.m.):
Lunch (1:00-2:00 p.m.):
Dinner (7:00-8:00 p.m.):
Incorporating these protein sources into your daily routine can help build long-term strength, vitality and confidence as you age, keeping both your body and mind resilient and energised.