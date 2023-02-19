Women health: Know about vaginal smells that may be indicating something serious

Representational image

It's important to note that everyone's body has a unique scent, and it's normal for vaginal odor to vary throughout the menstrual cycle. However, if you notice a sudden change in your vaginal odor or other symptoms, it's a good idea to speak with a healthcare provider to rule out any potential infections or underlying health conditions.

Vaginal odor is a common concern for many people with vaginas, and it's important to understand what smells may be indicating something serious.

Fishy odor: A strong fishy odor could be a sign of bacterial vaginosis (BV), which is caused by an overgrowth of bacteria in the vagina. Other symptoms of BV include grayish-white discharge and itching or burning.

Yeasty odor: An odor that resembles bread or beer could be a sign of a yeast infection. Other symptoms of a yeast infection include itching, burning, and thick white discharge.

Foul odor: A strong, unpleasant odor could be a sign of a sexually transmitted infection (STI) such as chlamydia or gonorrhea. Other symptoms of an STI may include pain or discomfort during sex or urination, and abnormal vaginal bleeding.

Sweet or fruity odor: A sweet or fruity odor could be a sign of uncontrolled diabetes, as high blood sugar levels can lead to a buildup of ketones that cause a fruity odor in the vagina and urine.