Health

Woman hospitalised after drinking too much water for '75 hard' fitness challenge

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of viral challenges that promote extreme behaviors without considering the individual's health and well-being.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

A woman from Canada shared her harrowing experience on TikTok after participating in the viral "75 Hard" social media challenge. The challenge involves drinking a gallon (approximately four liters) of water daily for 75 days. Unfortunately, this extreme water intake had serious consequences for her health.

Michelle Fairburn, a mother and real estate agent from Toronto, admitted to drinking four liters of water every day for 12 days as part of the challenge. In her TikTok video, she described feeling increasingly unwell, suspecting she might have water poisoning due to excessive water consumption.

On the 12th day of the challenge, Fairburn revealed that she experienced discomfort the previous night, waking up multiple times to use the restroom. She felt nauseous, weak, and unable to eat. Concerned about her condition, she sought medical advice from a doctor.

In a follow-up video, she shared that the doctor diagnosed her with severe sodium deficiency, which can be a life-threatening condition. As a result, she was advised to seek hospital treatment. Sodium deficiency, also known as hyponatremia, occurs when excessive water intake leads to a dangerous drop in sodium levels in the body.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, Fairburn informed her followers that she had to go to the hospital for immediate care. The medical professionals planned to carefully increase her sodium levels to avoid further complications.

In light of her health scare, Fairburn received instructions from the medical team to drastically reduce her water intake. Instead of the excessive four liters a day, she was advised to consume less than half a liter of water per day.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of viral challenges that promote extreme behaviors without considering the individual's health and well-being. Drinking excessive amounts of water may seem harmless, but as Michelle Fairburn's experience shows, it can lead to severe health issues and should be approached with caution.

 

