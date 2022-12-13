Search icon
Health

Winter wellness: 5 Tips for staying healthy during winter

One can remain healthy during winter only by taking certain precautions and following the advice of the doctor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 08:21 AM IST

Representational image

The weather is changing. The changing weather has brought cold winds along with it. Often this change of weather brings many problems for health. In this winter season, diseases surround us easily and quickly. In such a situation, if the immunity is weak, then the problem can increase further. That's why it becomes necessary that you take special care of your health during the winter season. It is very important for everyone to take care of their health in winter. One can remain healthy only by taking certain precautions and following the advice of the doctor.

Some tips to take care of your health in winter:

1. Control blood sugar and cholesterol: Control your blood sugar and cholesterol. Consume salt in less quantity at this time, because more salt increases the risk of heart disease.

2. Eating habits: Whole grains, oatmeal etc. are good for heart health and also help in reducing weight. Do not eat fried and saturated foods. Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables. The vitamins and minerals present in them are very beneficial for fighting diseases in this season.

3. Habit of drinking water: Consume more quantity of water in winter. Drinking herbal tea lowers LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

4. Keep an eye on weight: Control your weight, and exercise regularly to stay fit. Take a walk, it's good exercise. Along with this, walking brings heat to the body. Take 6-8 hours of sleep during the day. Walk at least 15 minutes daily, it increases blood circulation.

5. Say no to drugs: To avoid heart disease, do not smoke and consume alcohol.

6. Keep yourself warm: Keep yourself covered with warm clothes, especially covering the feet, head and ears.

