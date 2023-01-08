Winter weather increases heart attack risk: Tips for protecting yourself from heart attacks in cold weather

Heart attacks tend to increase during the winter months, and this can be especially dangerous for elderly people and those with a history of heart disease. According to Sr Cardiologist, Dr Manoj Kumar from Fortis Hospital, it is not uncommon to see cases of heart attacks in young people as well. To avoid this, Dr Manoj Kumar advises people to avoid outdoor morning walks in winter before sunrise, especially those with a history of heart disease.

One of the main reasons behind the increase in heart attacks in winter is the drop in temperature. As the body tries to keep itself warm, the blood vessels constrict, leading to an increase in blood pressure and strain on the heart. This, coupled with other winter-related activities such as shoveling snow or carrying heavy bags, can increase the risk of a heart attack.

Elderly people are particularly prone to heart attacks in winter due to their reduced mobility and decreased ability to regulate their body temperature. They are also more likely to have underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which can further increase their risk.

Also read: WHO to Lancet: Cancer risk starts from first drop of alcohol, there is no safe limit

It is a common myth that alcohol and smoking will keep the body warm in winter, but the truth is that these habits can actually increase the risk of heart attacks and other health issues. Instead, people should choose to stay active indoors and engage in activities such as yoga, stretching, or indoor sports.

It is important to keep warm in winter, but it is equally important to do so safely. Dr Manoj Kumar recommends wearing layers of clothing to trap in body heat and keep the body warm. Using a humidifier at home can also help to keep the air moist and prevent dryness, which can lead to respiratory problems.