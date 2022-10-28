Winter season: Preventive ways to deal with seasonal change

Photo: Pixabay

Whenever the weather changes, it brings with it new hopes and aspirations, a new season and a new environment. When the weather changes, positive energy is felt, which makes you happy. However, for those who become prone to allergies during this time, the changing of the weather is no less than a nightmare. Many types of germs also flourish, due to which there is a fear of getting a cold, a cold, fever, and respiratory disease.

Nasal congestion, sneezing, congestion, runny nose, headache and many more are the problems that start bothering people. Also, people who face problems related to pollen or who have asthma, need to be more alert during this time.

1. The temperature rises during the day and the weather is cold at night. In such a situation, a little carelessness can spoil your health. A bright sunny day does not mean that you should take off your warm clothes now.

2. Wear warm clothes while leaving the house in the morning, as the weather is still cold at night. Your carelessness increases the risk of fever, respiratory problems or cough and cold. People who have low immunity, are soon vulnerable to seasonal diseases.

3. According to doctors, winter is a 'healthy season, but due to the change of weather, many types of germs grow rapidly, which can cause many diseases. Especially fever, pneumonia and lung infection can be a problem.

4. When the season changes, there is a risk of getting diseases like food poisoning, typhoid, viral, and jaundice. The problem may increase due to not paying enough attention to the diet. The risk of infection is also high during this season. In this case, cleanliness is necessary. By taking proper care of cleanliness, you can save yourself from these diseases.

5. If there is a person suffering from cold around you, then it is necessary to take special care, otherwise, you can also get infected. Do not take food kept for a long time or take outside food. Do not allow pets in the kitchen. Eat only hot and fresh food. Wash hands thoroughly before eating anything. Wash the fruit thoroughly and eat it.