Winter delight: 5 sweet potato recipe for weight loss

Winter season is going on, eople eat a lot of fried food from outside. Due to which the risk of falling ill is also high. But today we will tell you 5 such sweet potato recipes in this article, after eating which you will forget to eat outside food. Yes, people like to eat sweet potato a lot in winter, so today we will tell such a recipe for sweet potato, which along with taste can prove to be effective for reducing your weight.

Try these sweet potato recipes for weight loss

We can cook and eat many types of dishes from potatoes. Be it fried, curried, boiled or baked. However, for those who want to lose weight, sweet potato is the best option to include in their diet. Sweet potatoes are high in fiber and contain vitamins B5 and B6 and keeping you full for longer. This nutrient-rich potato is widely available, especially in the winter months, sweet potatoes are relished by people.

Sweet Potato Tikki

Ingredients- Oil, chopped onion, tomato, chilli and coriander, garlic and ginger paste, cumin powder, black pepper, wheat flour and salt as per taste.

Step 1: Boil the sweet potatoes, and keep them aside

Step 2: Fry the above ingredients except for flour in a pan

Step 3: Cool the Ingredients

Step 4: Mash the potatoes and mix the roasted ingredients with flour.

Finally, shape your tikkis and shallow fry them.

Sprinkle chaat masala and enjoy sweet potato tikki.

Sweet Potato Bread

Ingredients: Whole wheat flour, mashed sweet potatoes, a pinch of salt and cumin.

Step 1: First of all knead a soft dough by adding all the ingredients in a bowl.

Step 2: Divide the dough into small portions like roti.

Step 3: Roll each portion into a roti shape.

Step 4: Take a non-stick pan and heat ghee/oil in it.

Step 5: Cook each roti on medium heat till it turns golden brown.

Eat it with chutney or a side dish and enjoy.

Sweet Potato Pancakes

Ingredients- Sweet Potato Puree, Eggs, Whole Wheat Flour, Milk, Cinnamon, Honey and Baking Soda.

Step 1: Mix sweet potato puree and eggs in a bowl.

Step 2: Slowly add milk, wheat flour and the rest of the ingredients.

Step 3: Heat oil in a pan and turn the batter into a pancake.

Pour fruits and honey over it, and enjoy this pancake.

Sweet Potato Pudding

Ingredients- Ghee, dry fruits, cardamom, cardamom and jaggery

Step 1: Boil 2 medium to large sweet potatoes, mash it and keep it aside.

Step 2: Heat ghee in a wok or pan.

Step 3: Roast some dry fruits till golden and keep aside.

Step 4: Add tempering of cardamom and cardamom in the same oil.

Step 5: Fry the mashed sweet potatoes on medium heat for 3-4 minutes.

Step 6: Add jaggery and a pinch of salt. Mix well and fry on medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes.

Cook the halwa while stirring continuously until the ghee starts leaving the sides of the pan. It will take about 10 to 12 minutes. Put dry fruits on top of it. Your tasty sweet potato pudding is ready.

Baked Snacks

Ingredients- sunflower/olive oil, onion and garlic powder, oil, cumin, chaat masala, lemon juice and salt to taste.

Step 1: Cut the sweet potato and keep it aside.

Step 2: Heat sunflower/olive oil in a pan.

Step 3: Add cumin, garlic and onion powder.

Lastly, add chopped sweet potato and fry till it becomes tender. After this, sprinkle black salt, lemon juice, coriander and chaat masala in it. Mix them all together and enjoy your delicious breakfast. This winter, enjoy these scrumptious sweet potato recipes and spice up your weight loss diet.