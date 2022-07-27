‘Window closing’: How long will monkeypox emergency last? Why are scientists concerned?

Photo: IANS

Concerned scientists are saying that the window of opportunity to stop the spread of monkeypox virus is closing down and the global health emergency could last for several months as the outbreak grows to its peak.

Cases are doubling around every two weeks as of now and scientists who are advising the World Health Organization (WHO) on monkeypox fear that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.

As per the forecast of how cases will grow by the WHO Europe, the virus will have 27,000 monkeypox cases and the outbreak will reach 88 countries by August 2. Currently, it has been reported from nearly 70 countries and has infected around 17,800 people.

Scientists have said that sustained spread of the disease is likely for many months and possibly even longer.

"We have to get in front of this," said University of California, Los Angeles epidemiology professor Anne Rimoin, who is also a member of the WHO expert committee on monkeypox.

"It’s clear the window of opportunity for doing so is closing," she added.

"Transmission is clearly unchecked," said Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, who chairs the WHO Europe advisory group.

Experts suggest that the graph of cases could take 4 to 6 months to flatten. The virus could spread freely until people who are at highest risk are either infected or vaccinated.

Concerns raised by scientists

While the number of fatalities is currently low due to monkeypox, scientists are concerned about the virus establishing itself in new populations.

Three models made by Flahault’s team about the spread suggest “sustained transmission”. Apart from men having sex with men and more vulnerable populations, the last scenario modeled transmission between humans and animals, which raises the risk of animals becoming monkeypox reservoirs in new countries. Such scenarios have scientists alarmed.

