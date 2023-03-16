Why sleep is important before exams? Know these 6 reasons

Exams are a period of acute stress, in fact from standard 8th to completion of graduation, there is a period of acute on chronic stress due to the number of exams which have to be given Some students get extremely stressed and some are able to cope well, remain healthy and perform well in their academics and career. So what is it that actually helps the student to reach that potential?
One of the most important factors is sleep. Most of us do not count sleep as part of our health. In fact, it comes way down in the list of priorities. Most students pride themselves for not sleeping during the exams and for burning the midnight oil.
A large chunk of this has been created by a false belief system stating that the student must revise the exam portion the previous day or maybe the student is not prepared and is trying to retain last-minute preparations. For whatever may be reason, a good night sleep not only the day before the exam but also 1 month prior to the exam is essential.
Why is sleep necessary:
Hence, sleep is a very important component of health. Good sleep is the time when the cellular regeneration of body takes place helping all the organs and systems of the body to work in unison and in the best possible manner. This creates a healthy body with safe mental environment which is critical for growth, development and meeting all challenges of life including exams.