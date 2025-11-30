Why Pumpkin should be part of your diet? Know 5 powerful health benefits

Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown at star-studded event, SEE pics
HEALTH
Pumpkin is a nutritious vegetable rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Eating it regularly boosts immunity, improves digestion, protects eyesight, supports heart health, and helps with weight control. It is easy to cook and can be added to many simple dishes.
Pumpkin is a commonly used vegetable in many homes, but not everyone knows how healthy it really is. Pumpkin is soft, easy to cook, and full of important nutrients that help keep the body strong. It has a lot of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, all of which are beneficial to your health. Consuming pumpkin on a regular basis can support your eyes, strengthen your immunity, aid in digestion, and even help you manage your weight.
Antioxidants and vitamins A and C found in pumpkin aid in the body's defence against illness. Your immune system is strengthened by these nutrients, particularly during the cold and flu season.
Pumpkin is rich in beta-carotene, which turns into vitamin A in the body. As you age, this vitamin helps prevent vision issues and maintains the health of your eyes.
Pumpkin has a lot of fibre but few calories. As a result, it keeps you fuller for longer and discourages overindulging. It's an excellent food for anyone attempting to control or reduce their weight.
Pumpkin's fibre promotes healthy digestion. It keeps your stomach comfortable, avoids constipation, and enhances gut health in general.
Potassium, fibre, and antioxidants found in pumpkin can help regulate blood pressure and promote heart health. Over time, these nutrients lower the risk of heart-related issues.
Pumpkin can be added to many everyday dishes because it cooks quickly and has a mild taste. For added nutrition, you can use it in curry, pumpkin sabzi, or dal and khichdi. Roasted pumpkin pieces make a delicious snack or salad garnish, and pumpkin soup is a warm and healthful choice. For a natural sweetness and healthy boost, cooked pumpkin can also be blended into smoothies or straightforward desserts.
Pumpkin is a simple, affordable, and highly nutritious vegetable. Eating it on a regular basis can help you control your weight and enhance your immunity, digestion, vision, and heart health. Including pumpkin in your diet is a simple way to maintain a robust and healthy body.