FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown at star-studded event, SEE pics

Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nepal, second in a month

Who was Vijay Kumar Sheoran? Haryana student stabbed to death in UK's Worcester

Why Pumpkin should be part of your diet? Know 5 powerful health benefits

Watch: Dewald Brevis takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad; Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma scripts history, goes past Shahid Afridi to claim major all-time ODI record

US: 4 killed, 10 injured after mass shooting at family gathering in California

Want to be more attractive? 7 small habits according to psychology that will make you look more appealing

Karan Johar reveals his 'new lover', says he is 'deeply' in love with...: 'I hope it's not ek tarfa pyaar'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown at star-studded event, SEE pics

Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown

Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century

Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star crickete

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nepal, second in a month

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nepal, second in a month

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeHealth

HEALTH

Why Pumpkin should be part of your diet? Know 5 powerful health benefits

Pumpkin is a nutritious vegetable rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Eating it regularly boosts immunity, improves digestion, protects eyesight, supports heart health, and helps with weight control. It is easy to cook and can be added to many simple dishes.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

Why Pumpkin should be part of your diet? Know 5 powerful health benefits
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pumpkin is a commonly used vegetable in many homes, but not everyone knows how healthy it really is. Pumpkin is soft, easy to cook, and full of important nutrients that help keep the body strong. It has a lot of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, all of which are beneficial to your health. Consuming pumpkin on a regular basis can support your eyes, strengthen your immunity, aid in digestion, and even help you manage your weight. 

Here are 5 health benefits of eating pumpkin regularly:

1. Boosts immunity:

Antioxidants and vitamins A and C found in pumpkin aid in the body's defence against illness. Your immune system is strengthened by these nutrients, particularly during the cold and flu season.

2. Good for eye health:

Pumpkin is rich in beta-carotene, which turns into vitamin A in the body. As you age, this vitamin helps prevent vision issues and maintains the health of your eyes.

3. Helps with weight management:

Pumpkin has a lot of fibre but few calories. As a result, it keeps you fuller for longer and discourages overindulging. It's an excellent food for anyone attempting to control or reduce their weight.

4. Supports good digestion:

Pumpkin's fibre promotes healthy digestion. It keeps your stomach comfortable, avoids constipation, and enhances gut health in general.

5. Good for heart health:

Potassium, fibre, and antioxidants found in pumpkin can help regulate blood pressure and promote heart health. Over time, these nutrients lower the risk of heart-related issues.

How to add pumpkin to your diet:

Pumpkin can be added to many everyday dishes because it cooks quickly and has a mild taste. For added nutrition, you can use it in curry, pumpkin sabzi, or dal and khichdi. Roasted pumpkin pieces make a delicious snack or salad garnish, and pumpkin soup is a warm and healthful choice. For a natural sweetness and healthy boost, cooked pumpkin can also be blended into smoothies or straightforward desserts.

Also read: Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled

Pumpkin is a simple, affordable, and highly nutritious vegetable. Eating it on a regular basis can help you control your weight and enhance your immunity, digestion, vision, and heart health. Including pumpkin in your diet is a simple way to maintain a robust and healthy body.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown at star-studded event, SEE pics
Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown
Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century
Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star crickete
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nepal, second in a month
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nepal, second in a month
Who was Vijay Kumar Sheoran? Haryana student stabbed to death in UK's Worcester
Who was Vijay Kumar Sheoran? Indian student stabbed to death in UK
Why Pumpkin should be part of your diet? Know 5 powerful health benefits
Why Pumpkin should be part of your diet?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement