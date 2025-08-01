Why probiotic kanji rice is the ultimate gut detox you need to try

DNA TV Show: Amid Donald Trump’s 25% tariff, India says it won’t purchase F-35 fighter jets
HEALTH
Kanji rice, a fermented dish made from rice water, is an age-old remedy used in Indian households to improve digestion and keep the digestive system healthy.
When it comes to gut health, probiotics have long been considered a powerful solution. Among the many probiotic-rich foods, kanji rice stands out as a traditional and effective option for gut detox. Easy to make and loaded with multiple benefits, probiotic kanji rice can improve digestion, restore gut flora and promote overall health. Let’s understand why it is considered the best detox for your intestines and how you can easily make it at home.
Why is kanji rice so special for gut health?
Promotes gut healthIt acts as a natural probiotic, which means it contains live bacteria that are beneficial for the gut microbiome.
The gut microbiome plays a key role in maintaining digestive health, boosting immunity, and even influencing mental health. A study in Nutrients says that poor dietary choices, stress, and medications like antibiotics can upset this balance, leading to issues like bloating, constipation, and low immunity.
A study published in Advances in Microbiology found that probiotics like kanji rice help eliminate harmful toxins and microbes while promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Consuming fermented rice water, like kanji, is in line with the same theory.
Fermented foods like kanji rice help repopulate the good bacteria in the gut and support the detoxification process in the following ways:
Balancing gut flora: Fermented kanji rice contains Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species that help maintain a healthy microbial balance in the gut.
Aids digestion: The fermentation process breaks down starch, making the rice easier to digest and improving nutrient absorption.
Reduces inflammation: The probiotics in kanji rice produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which help reduce gut inflammation.
The easiest way to make probiotic kanji rice
Kanji rice is extremely easy to make and requires very few ingredients. You can make it like this:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
How to consume:
Drink a small glass (100-150 ml) of kanji rice water daily on an empty stomach for optimal gut detox benefits.
Why is it a sustainable detox option?
Unlike harsh detox programs or expensive supplements, kanji rice is gentle, sustainable and affordable. It does not strip your body of essential nutrients and can be included in your diet for a long time. Also, it is a great option for all age groups.