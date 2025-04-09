Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani has always been in the news and mostly talked about his weight. Despite adapting every possible regime or lifestyle to get into the right weight, the younger of the three siblings could not maintain his weight.

How Anant Ambani reduced his weight?

Back in 2016, Anant Ambani reduced weight at extraordinary levels, he lost 108 kgs in 1.5 years (18 months), garnering praise from worldover and becoming an inspiration for many who were still struggling to lose weight. His lifestyle and diet routines had gone viral.

Anand Ambani’s weight trainer was Vinod Channa, who was a fitness trainer for many big Bollywood stars. Under Channa, Ambani showed perseverance, and strict determination while continuing his rigorous training routine. Vinod Channa used to monitor Anant’s daily calorie intake which he limited to only 1200 calories each day.

Then why he regained weight?

However, Anant Ambani gained weight again and is now weighted 110 kgs. is facing medical challenges, and he also had body balancing issues. His excessive weight can be linked with Asthma. According to a 2023 study, suffering with asthma can likely develop obesity in adults. Those suffering with asthma are more likely to gain weight. These adults must take care of their weight management practices more than adults without asthma.

Anant Ambani's excessive weight is mainly the result of corticosteroids, a medication used against asthma. The corticosteroids efficiently reduce inflammation and prevent asthma symptoms from appearing, these also have side effects, just like many other medications. One of the biggest is obesity. From increasing appetite to reducing physical activity, its side effects are many. They also redistribute fat and retain fluids which allow more weight to settle.

With a massive weight range, lungs can be restricted which can result in breathing problems. Asthma can be triggered as fat tissue produces inflammatory substances that are likely to affect lungs. As Anant Ambani's birthday comes on April 10, we wish him a very happy birthday and also a great health.