Why monkeypox virus is spreading rapidly, know how many variants are there

(Image Source: Reuters)

A new monkeypox virus has raised concerns of the doctors around the world. Recently, some cases of monkeypox have been reported and some suspected in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain. The risk of spreading of this disease is now increasing rapidly. The cases of monkeypox are usually found in West and Central Africa, but now cases of this disease are being reported from elsewhere.

This disease is spread by a virus called monkeypox. Its infection is somewhat similar to smallpox in humans. Monkeypox was discovered in the year 1958 from a group of monkeys, due to which it was named monkeypox. Although monkeypox is usually mild.

Two types of variants

There are two types of monkeypox variants. The first Congo strain, which is very serious. Although it has a mortality rate of 10%.

The second, West Africa strain of monkeypox virus has a mortality rate of one percent.

The recently reported cases of monkeypox in Britain are that of the West African strains.

Monkeypox virus is mainly transmitted between humans through rats and monkeys.

Apart from this, it can also spread by coming in contact with an infected person.

This virus can reach the body through cracked skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose or mouth.

Cases in Britain are baffling

Cases in Britain are surprising the transmission experts as there is no patient-to-patient relationship in many cases.

Only in the first case of monkeypox reported on May 6, the infected had recently returned from Nigeria.

At the same time, experts have warned that if cases of monkeypox are not registered, then this virus can spread widely.

The United Kingdom Health Protection Agency has also asked gay and bisexual people to be on alert.

This comes after four of the seven cases reported in England in the past two weeks are in gay or bisexual men.

Experts believe monkeypox is likely to be a sexually transmissible virus. WHO also it is spreading in sexual networks.

Symptoms of monkeypox

According to the UK Health Security Agency, symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, headache, fatigue and shivering are seen in infected patients.

The rash starts appearing on the faces of the patients, which gradually spread to other parts of the body. When the effect subsides, it dries up and gets separated from the skin.

Reason for rapid spread

One of the reasons for the rapid spread of the virus is believed to be that after the removal of the Covid guidelines, people are roaming around carelessly.

Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at UCLA at the University of California, says the main reason for the spread is the discontinuation of smallpox vaccination.

The vaccination for smallpox was introduced in the year 1980. This vaccine protected people from smallpox as well as monkeypox.