Why lonely heart patients are at a greater risk

Headlines

Best rakhi gift for sister under 1000

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Around 70 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Delhi government school

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Best rakhi gift for sister under 1000

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Neeraj Chopra: Incredible records of India's Golden Boy

This batter breaks MS Dhoni's record against Pakistan

10 harmful habits that are damaging your kidneys

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

HomeHealth

Health

Why lonely heart patients are at a greater risk

Senior author Professor, Beata Jankowska-Polaska of Wroclaw Medical University said that lonliness is the most important predictor of whether the patients follows doctor's recommendation or not. "Patients who are alone do worse in all areas. Family members have a central role in helping patients comply, particularly older patients, by providing emotional support, practical assistance, and advice," added Jankowska-Polaska.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 26, 2019, 11:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin



: A new study, presented at 'Heart Failure 2019', has found that less than 10 per cent of lonely patients with heart failure follow the recommendation on salt and fluid restriction, daily weighing and physical activity.

"Loneliness is the most important predictor of whether patients adopt the advice or not," said senior author Professor Beata Jankowska-Polaska, Wroclaw Medical University.

"Patients who are alone do worse in all areas. Family members have a central role in helping patients comply, particularly older patients, by providing emotional support, practical assistance, and advice," added Jankowska-Polaska.

Failure to adhere to lifestyle recommendations or regularly take medications contributes to worsening heart failure symptoms and a raised risk of hospitalisation. Breathlessness, swollen ankles and legs, and tiredness occur because the heart can no longer pump effectively. Fluid backs up in the lungs and is retained in parts of the body, and the muscles receive insufficient blood and oxygen.

Daily weighing flags up worsening fluid retention, while salt and fluid restrictions help keep fluid retention under control. Physical activity improves energy levels and quality of life.

The study examined adherence to these four recommendations in 475 patients with chronic heart failure using the Revised Heart Failure Compliance Scale.

Following the recommendations was defined as "every day" or "three times a week" for weighing and "most of the time" or "all the time" for salt, fluid, and exercise. Just 7 per cent of patients followed all four non-drug recommendations. Compliance with medication and regular check-ups was higher, at 58 per cent.

Nearly 48 per cent did no physical activity, and 19 per cent very rarely exercised. Some 25 per cent and 17 per cent never or very rarely adhered to fluid restrictions, respectively.

While 13 per cent never and 22 per cent very rarely restricted salt intake. More than half of patients (54 per cent) weighed themselves less than once a week, and 17 per cent did it once a week.

"It is worrying that one in ten patients observed all of the lifestyle advice," said Professor Jankowska-Polaska. "We also found that women were less compliant than men, and patients over 65 had poorer scores than younger patients."

Multivariate analysis showed that loneliness, a higher number of comorbidities, and more physically limiting heart failure were independent predictors of non-compliance to the four recommendations.

Doctors and nurses need to encourage better self-care in their patients with heart failure, said Professor Jankowska-Polaska.

"Patients need clear written instructions on how to exercise for example, while text messages or phone calls can be used as reminders. It's important to check that patients understand the advice, tailor the recommendations, and assess adherence at every visit," she said. 
 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail unveils new affordable clothing brand Yousta, set to compete Tata's Zudio

Dream Girl 2 movie review: Ayushmann returns to form with mindless comedy, a throwback to best and worst of 90s' cinema

Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing: ISRO Chief S Somanath says 'most difficult' part of mission was...

Nita Ambani stuns in gorgeous Anamika Khanna's saree for NMACC shoot

Zepto becomes first unicorn of 2023, raises Rs 1653 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE