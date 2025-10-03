Why don't you never hear your own snoring, is it dangerous?

37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years
HEALTH
Snoring starts in the throat and trachea, which means the sound doesn’t travel directly to the snorer’s ears.
Snoring is a common problem, yet while it can disturb others, the snorer often sleeps peacefully. Experts explain that during sleep, the body and brain are at rest and pay little attention to external sounds since they originate from the body
Why do people hear their own voice while snoring?
Snoring starts in the throat and trachea, which means the sound doesn’t travel directly to the snorer’s ears. As a result, the person snoring may barely notice—or not hear—their own snores, while someone sleeping nearby can hear them loudly. The intensity of snoring differs from person to person. Some people snore so loudly that it disturbs others’ sleep, while others have very mild snores. In cases of very light snoring, it can be especially hard to detect.
According to the Sleep Foundation, snoring occurs when air cannot flow smoothly through the nasal airways while sleeping. The airways become narrowed or partially blocked, causing the tissues in the upper airways to vibrate during breathing, resulting in the snoring sound.
In addition to sleep disorders, snoring can also be caused by a person's lifestyle or habits. This can disrupt a person's sleep, leading to other health problems.
Snoring is usually harmless, but persistent loud snoring might need medical attention.
Explaining the findings, the researchers said that people under the age of 50 who snore are five times more likely to develop atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular and often abnormally fast heartbeats.