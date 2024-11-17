Understanding that these symptoms are common can help you feel less alone during this time.

Periods can bring more than just cramps and mood swings; many also experience heartburn and diarrhoea. These symptoms can add to the discomfort, making the menstrual cycle feel even more challenging. It’s important to remember that everyone’s period is different. While some may experience mild symptoms, others may face more severe digestive issues. Understanding that these symptoms are common can help you feel less alone during this time. How to manage them effectively varies from person to person.

Why heartburn occurs during periods

Hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle can affect the digestive system, leading to increased heartburn. The main culprit is progesterone, a hormone that rises before your period starts. It can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter, the muscle responsible for keeping stomach acid from flowing back into the oesophagus. This relaxation can cause acid reflux, leading to the burning sensation known as heartburn. Additionally, bloating during periods can put extra pressure on the stomach, exacerbating heartburn.

How to manage:

Eat Smaller, Frequent Meals: Large meals can increase stomach pressure, leading to heartburn. Opt for smaller, balanced meals throughout the day.

Avoid Trigger Foods: Spicy, fatty, and acidic foods can trigger acid reflux. Stick to a bland diet with foods like oatmeal, bananas, and whole grains.

Stay Upright After Eating: Lying down immediately after a meal can worsen heartburn. Try to stay upright for at least an hour after eating.

Understanding Diarrhoea During Periods

Diarrhoea during menstruation is often linked to the release of prostaglandins, hormone-like compounds that help the uterus contract to shed its lining. High levels of prostaglandins can affect the intestines, leading to increased contractions, which may result in diarrhoea. This process is the body's natural way of expelling excess waste but can cause discomfort and frequent trips to the bathroom.

How to manage: