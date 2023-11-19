Headlines

Health

Health

Why do Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, other celebrities drink special Rs 4000/L water? Know its health benefits

Know all about the special water that Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and other celebrities drink.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

In today's time people are becoming more aware and concerned about their health. Day by day people are trying to adopt a more healthier lifestyle and eat healthy. Many sports personalities and celebrities drink a special water for a healthier life. Specially Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who is known for leading a healthy life and focusing on fitness, consumes this water. 

The Evian Natural Spring water is known as the purest natural spring water. This water comes from the Evian Les Bains, one of the largest lakes in Europe. This black water has many health benefits. 

Here are the health benefits of black water:

  • Helps in Hydration
  • It helps in immunity boost
  • Skin quality enhancement
  • Reduction of weight
  • Reduces depression. 

Virat Kohli imports his water bottles from France which cost Rs 4,000 per liter. Apart from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Badshah, Tiger Shroff, and Urvashi Rautela also drink Black Water.

The Black Water is available on online retail platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Urbanplatter, Big Basket, and others.

Read: National Epilepsy Day 2023: Causes and symptoms of this neurological disorder

 

