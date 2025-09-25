Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HEALTH

Why cooking food in ghee might not be healthy, know here

Ghee is made by boiling butter over low heat to remove the water and milk residue.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 04:51 PM IST

Why cooking food in ghee might not be healthy, know here
Ghee is an essential food item in almost every Indian household, commonly used in dishes like parathas and sweets.

However, when it comes to regular cooking, ghee may not be the healthiest choice. While ghee has its benefits, it's important to understand why oils are better for everyday cooking.

Ghee is made by boiling butter over low heat to remove the water and milk residue. First, unsalted butter is melted in a pan over low heat. As it boils, the water evaporates and the milk residue separates and settles to the bottom. The clear, golden liquid remaining at the top is ghee. This liquid is then strained and the residue removed, leaving pure ghee, which has a rich and nutty flavor.

Ghee is very high in saturated fat, with approximately 62% of its fat coming from saturated fat. Studies have shown that excessive consumption of saturated fat can increase LDL (bad) cholesterol, which increases the risk of heart disease.

Here's why you shouldn't cook a meal in ghee

  • Ghee is high in concentrated fat and lacks the essential fatty acids found in oils. Since it lacks unsaturated fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, consuming such a high amount of saturated fat from a single source daily is unhealthy.
  • High saturated fats raise cholesterol levels, further increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.
  • Cooking oils like olive, sunflower, and mustard oil contain unsaturated fats, which help lower LDL cholesterol and improve heart health. These oils also contain beneficial omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which ghee lacks in sufficient quantities.
  • Oil consumption is often considered one of the causes of heart disease. But this is actually not true. Oils are essential in our diet because they are a rich source of essential fatty acids and also help in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, D, E, and K. Moderate oil consumption is extremely important for skin health, cell membrane structure and integrity, and brain function.
  • Another important point is the smoke point of ghee, which is approximately 250 degrees Celsius. Although this is higher than butter, many oils, such as canola or avocado oil, have even higher smoke points, making them safer for high-temperature cooking.
  • When oils or fats reach their smoke point, they begin to break down, releasing harmful compounds and free radicals that can damage cells and increase the risk of inflammation.
  • Additionally, oils are more effective in maintaining fat balance. For example, extra virgin olive oil is rich in antioxidants like vitamin E and polyphenols, which help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.

In comparison, ghee does not provide these benefits in cooking.

While ghee is suitable for spreading on parathas or garnishing dishes, it is best to use heart-healthy oils in your regular cooking to maintain better nutrition and long-term health.

Also read: What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options

 

 

