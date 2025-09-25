Why cooking food in ghee might not be healthy, know here

Azim Premji turns down Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's request to open Wipro campus for...
HEALTH
Ghee is made by boiling butter over low heat to remove the water and milk residue.
Ghee is an essential food item in almost every Indian household, commonly used in dishes like parathas and sweets.
However, when it comes to regular cooking, ghee may not be the healthiest choice. While ghee has its benefits, it's important to understand why oils are better for everyday cooking.
Ghee is made by boiling butter over low heat to remove the water and milk residue. First, unsalted butter is melted in a pan over low heat. As it boils, the water evaporates and the milk residue separates and settles to the bottom. The clear, golden liquid remaining at the top is ghee. This liquid is then strained and the residue removed, leaving pure ghee, which has a rich and nutty flavor.
Ghee is very high in saturated fat, with approximately 62% of its fat coming from saturated fat. Studies have shown that excessive consumption of saturated fat can increase LDL (bad) cholesterol, which increases the risk of heart disease.
In comparison, ghee does not provide these benefits in cooking.
While ghee is suitable for spreading on parathas or garnishing dishes, it is best to use heart-healthy oils in your regular cooking to maintain better nutrition and long-term health.
Also read: What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options