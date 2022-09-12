Why brown rice is more beneficial for health

Brown rice has a lower glycemic index compared to white rice

Rice may be a food staple for approximately 3.5 billion people around the world, particularly in Asia and parts of Africa. Rice has been cultivated in Asia for thousands of years. There are many different varieties of rice in the world and it is the most highly consumed grain globally. But do you know which rice is the healthiest one?

White rice or brown rice: Which is better for your health? Find out

Well, brown rice is considered to be the healthiest rice because of its outer protective shell, which is called the hull. Unlike white rice, brown rice still contains the bran layer and the germ, which has a significant amount of nutrients.

Slow-release sugar- Rice helps stabilize blood glucose levels; therefore, it's a wonderful food choice for those laid low with diabetes. Studies show that those that consume a one-half cup of rice daily reduce their risks of developing diabetes by 60%. On the opposite hand, those that consume polished rice regularly increase their chances of developing diabetes one hundred-fold.

High in fiber- Rice is high in fiber and is on top of the list of foods that may help prevent carcinoma. This could be attributed to the high levels of fiber naturally contained in rice. These fibers attach to substances that cause cancer yet on toxins within the body, thus eliminating them and keeping them from attaching to the colon wall.

High in antioxidants- Brown rice is rich in powerful antioxidants which extend their protection against the damage caused by oxygen free radicals, It contains an important antioxidant enzyme called superoxide dismutase which protects the cells from oxidation damage during energy production. A comparative study involving white and brown rice has suggested that brown rice exhibits superior radical scavenging activity and aids in the prevention of various oxidation-mediated diseases such as coronary heart diseases.

Promotes weight loss- The fiber content of rice keeps bowel function at its peak since it makes digestion that much easier. Brown rice is the perfect addition to the daily diet for those seeking bowel regularity. additionally, rice also makes the stomach feel full which translates to smaller meal portions.

Whole grain- Rice is taken into account a full grain since it hasn't lost its «wholeness" through the refinement process. Wholes grains are proven to cut back the buildup of plaque and reduce the chance of cardiopathy and high cholesterol.