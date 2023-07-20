Headlines

Health

Why are people having heart attacks during gym workouts?

The benefits of regular physical activity far outweigh the potential risks for the majority of individuals, but it is essential to prioritize safety and health.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

Regular physical exercise is a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle, offering numerous benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, increased strength, and enhanced mental well-being. However, the tragic occurrence of heart attacks during gym workouts has raised concerns and questions among fitness enthusiasts and medical professionals alike. This article aims to explore the potential reasons behind these incidents and discuss ways to minimize the risk.

Understanding heart attacks

A heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction, occurs when blood flow to a section of the heart muscle becomes blocked. Most commonly, this blockage is caused by a buildup of plaque, composed of cholesterol, fat, and other substances, inside the coronary arteries. When these arteries become partially or completely blocked, the heart muscle is deprived of oxygen-rich blood, leading to cell damage and, if not promptly treated, permanent heart muscle death.

Heart attacks during gym workouts

The occurrence of heart attacks during gym workouts is a complex issue with several contributing factors. While exercise is generally beneficial for heart health, certain conditions and behaviors may increase the risk of experiencing a heart attack during physical activity.

Underlying Heart Conditions: The most significant risk factor for experiencing a heart attack during exercise is having an underlying heart condition, often unknown to the individual. Conditions such as coronary artery disease, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or congenital heart defects can make a person susceptible to cardiac events during strenuous activities.

Overexertion: Pushing oneself too hard during exercise, especially without proper conditioning or gradual progression, can strain the cardiovascular system. Engaging in high-intensity workouts without sufficient rest can increase heart rate and blood pressure to dangerous levels, potentially triggering a heart attack.

Dehydration: Inadequate hydration during workouts can lead to a decrease in blood volume and an increase in blood viscosity, both of which may raise the risk of a heart attack.

Stimulant Use: The consumption of stimulants like energy drinks or pre-workout supplements can elevate heart rate and blood pressure, potentially exacerbating an underlying heart condition or leading to other adverse cardiovascular effects.

Lack of Warm-up: Skipping a proper warm-up before engaging in intense exercise can place additional stress on the heart and lead to unexpected complications.

Temperature Extremes: Exercising in extreme heat or cold can put added strain on the cardiovascular system and increase the risk of a heart attack, particularly in individuals with pre-existing heart conditions.

