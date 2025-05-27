We generally presume that people who often sweat it out in the gym and focus on their diet are outrightly fit. And that should naturally translate to a long life. But that hasn't been happening. Let us tell you the reasons behind this.

We generally presume that people who often sweat it out in the gym and focus on their diet are outrightly fit. And that should naturally translate to a long life. But that hasn't been happening. In recent times, many shocking reports around the deaths of young and apparently healthy bodybuilders have surfaced. Many of these deaths are related to heart or cardiac diseases. So, what are the reasons behind this? Let us tell you in brief.

Average death age just 45

In a paper published earlier this month, a set of researchers analysed the cause of death among bodybuilders from different parts of the world. They looked at reports of deaths among more than 20,000 males who had contested in at least one bodybuilding event between 2005 and 2020. The death reports were cross-checked using multiple sources, verified, and then the cause of death was analysed by doctors.

After the analysis, the researchers found there were 121 deaths, with the average age at death being just 45 years. The study also found that bodybuilders were at five times greater risk of heart health-related death as compared to amateurs. Besides, most of the deaths were reported among bodybuilders from North America (40.5 per cent, mostly from the United States). This was followed by bodybuilders from Europe (38.8%), Asia (7.4%), Africa (6.6%), South America (5%), and Oceania (1.7%).

Steroids, stress to blame

The study's analysis of post-mortem reports of the deceased revealed the bodybuilders showed signs of thickening or enlargement of the heart and of coronary artery disease (CAD). Some also abused steroids, which put a great deal of strain on their heart, leading to structural changes over time. Other than physical factors, the researchers also put emphasis on the mental health aspect of bodybuilding at the higher levels. Competitors can experience psychological distress, body dissatisfaction, and body dysmorphic disorders due to the pressures surrounding them.