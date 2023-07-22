Headlines

Jaipur Shocker: Boyfriend kills woman who was going to get engaged to another man, hangs self in Jhunjhunu

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

Health

Why are brain strokes rising among young people, and what can we do about it?

Addressing the rise of brain strokes among young people requires proactive efforts in education, lifestyle promotion, and early detection.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

In recent years, there has been a concerning increase in the incidence of brain strokes among young individuals, a trend that was traditionally associated with the elderly. Brain strokes, also known as cerebrovascular accidents (CVAs), occur when blood supply to the brain is disrupted, leading to potentially severe consequences. This rise in stroke cases among the young population warrants immediate attention and a proactive approach to understand the causes and implement preventive measures. In this article, we will explore the possible reasons behind this trend and discuss what can be done to address it.

Causes of Rising Brain Strokes

Lifestyle Factors: Unhealthy eating, sedentary behavior, and stress contribute to obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes, increasing stroke risks.

Substance Abuse: Alcohol, drugs, and tobacco use adversely impact cardiovascular health, elevating the risk of strokes.

High Stress: Modern life's competitiveness and fast pace lead to chronic stress, negatively affecting vascular health.

Preventive Measures 

Health Education: Raise awareness about stroke risk factors, symptoms, and prevention among young individuals through educational campaigns.

Promote Healthy Lifestyles: Encourage nutritious diets, regular exercise, and stress management to enhance cardiovascular health.

Early Detection: Facilitate routine health screenings to identify risk factors and intervene early.

Also read: World Brain Day 2023: Five key ways to preserve brain health

 

