Why are brain strokes rising among Indians, and what to do about it?

Headlines

Rashmeet Kaur spills the beans about her ‘crazy’ song Sadke Sadke from Dhak Dhak: ‘Yeh shaadiyon mai bhi…’ | Exclusive

AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 14

‘India is the only country that can…’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Israel-Hamas conflict

World Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Pune for crucial clash against Bangladesh; video surfaces

Australia fines Elon Musk's X Rs 3 crore for lack of information on child abuse content

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rashmeet Kaur spills the beans about her ‘crazy’ song Sadke Sadke from Dhak Dhak: ‘Yeh shaadiyon mai bhi…’ | Exclusive

AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 14

‘India is the only country that can…’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Benefits of buckwheat flour (kuttu ka aata)

 9 Hollywood movies filmed in India 

Navratri 2023: 7 cholesterol-friendly vrat snacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Rashmeet Kaur spills the beans about her ‘crazy’ song Sadke Sadke from Dhak Dhak: ‘Yeh shaadiyon mai bhi…’ | Exclusive

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

HomeHealth

Health

Why are brain strokes rising among Indians, and what to do about it?

In 2019, India took an alarming lead in the global healthcare crisis, recording the highest number of new stroke cases worldwide. A recent study published in The Lancet, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with medical institutions in India, Sri Lanka, and Singapore, has shed light on the magnitude of the stroke epidemic within the country. These findings underscore the urgency of addressing the soaring rates of stroke and the need for immediate action to combat this critical issue.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2019, India took an alarming lead in the global healthcare crisis, recording the highest number of new stroke cases worldwide. A recent study published in The Lancet, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with medical institutions in India, Sri Lanka, and Singapore, has shed light on the magnitude of the stroke epidemic within the country. These findings underscore the urgency of addressing the soaring rates of stroke and the need for immediate action to combat this critical issue.

The research reveals that stroke is the most significant contributor to neurological disorder Disability-Adjusted Life-Years (DALYs) in India, accounting for a staggering 37.9% of the burden. These numbers are not merely statistics; they represent the lives of millions of Indians facing the life-altering consequences of stroke. Understanding why this crisis is unfolding is crucial to formulating effective strategies to combat it.

One key factor contributing to the rising number of strokes in India is a rapidly changing lifestyle. Sedentary habits, unhealthy dietary choices, and increased stress levels have become the norm for many. Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are on the rise, and these risk factors are closely linked to stroke. Lack of physical activity and a diet rich in processed foods and high in salt only exacerbate the problem. Additionally, the study points out that air pollution, prevalent in many Indian cities, can increase the risk of stroke by triggering or worsening underlying health conditions.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension in India further adds to the stroke crisis. These conditions are known to elevate the risk of stroke significantly, and their incidence is rising alarmingly, especially in urban areas. Early diagnosis and management of these conditions are essential to stroke prevention.

To combat the rising tide of strokes among Indians, a multi-faceted approach is required. Public awareness campaigns on the importance of a healthy lifestyle, early screening for risk factors, and the implementation of preventive measures are vital. Encouraging people to quit smoking, reduce alcohol consumption, and adopt healthier diets can significantly reduce the risk of stroke. Additionally, addressing environmental factors, such as air pollution, will be critical in the fight against this epidemic.

Efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, will ensure that stroke patients receive prompt and effective treatment, reducing the severity and long-term impact of strokes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hrithik Roshan cheers for girlfriend Saba Azad after she gets brutally trolled for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

Dolly Singh says she doesn't care about those trolling Thank You For Coming: 'Yeh jo rudhivadi soch hai...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said NO to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

Govt reverses decision on laptop, tablets import restrictions; know why and what it means

ENG vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Afghanistan Match 13

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE