WHO warns monkeypox virus spreading in sexual networks, know causes and symptoms

Monkeypox cases are on the rise in the United Kingdom and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against the virus. Experts believe monkeypox is likely to be a sexually transmissible virus, however, studies are underway to understand how much it is circulating and the possible risk factors.

WHO also warned that the virus is spreading in sexual networks. Earlier it was believed that the monkeypox virus could only spread by close contact including with lesions or via an infected person's exhaled respiratory droplets.

WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said, since the beginning of May, there have been 7 confirmed cases of monkeypox, with six in London and one in the North East. There is one more suspected case in the UK. Four of the seven cases seen in England in the past two weeks are in gay or bisexual men. This suggests sex being a driver of transmission.

"We are working very closely with our regional office and other agencies to evaluate each of these cases, the source of the infection, and forward contract tracing so that there is no further human-to-human transmission," she added.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare usually mild infection, typically caught from infected wild animals in parts of Africa.

The disease is a relative of smallpox, causing a rash that often begins on the face, according to the NHS website.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

It produces a distinctive rash, which often starts on the face before spreading across the body, including the genitals.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says these rashes from the virus can be itchy and painful.

There is no cure for monkeypox as of now and the mortality rate is thought to be around 10%.

Most people develop symptoms two weeks after infection and take two to four weeks to recover.

How is it transmitted?

Monkeypox can be caught from a bite by an infected animal, or by touching its blood, body fluids or fur.

Monkeypox is thought to be spread by rodents, such as rats, mice and squirrels.

It is also possible to catch the disease by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been cooked properly.

Experts believe monkeypox is likely to be a sexually transmissible virus.