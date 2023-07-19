Headlines

WHO updates guidelines on fats and carbohydrates: ‘Know how much fat, carb you should intake’

According to the WHO, both the quantity and quality of dietary fat are important for good health. The guidelines recommend limiting total fat intake to 30% or less of total energy intake, with a focus on consuming predominantly unsaturated fatty acids.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released updated dietary guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other noncommunicable diseases. These guidelines, titled 'Saturated fatty acid and trans-fatty acid intake for adults and children,' 'Total fat intake for the prevention of unhealthy weight gain in adults and children,' and 'Carbohydrate intake for adults and children,' are based on the latest scientific evidence.

According to the WHO, both the quantity and quality of dietary fat are important for good health. The guidelines recommend limiting total fat intake to 30% or less of total energy intake, with a focus on consuming predominantly unsaturated fatty acids. Additionally, saturated fatty acids should be limited to no more than 10% of total energy intake, and trans-fatty acids from both industrially produced and ruminant animal sources should be limited to 1% of total energy intake.

The WHO identifies saturated fatty acids in foods such as fatty meat, dairy products, and hard fats and oils like butter and coconut oil. Trans-fatty acids are found in baked and fried foods, pre-packaged snacks, and meat and dairy products from ruminant animals. The guidelines recommend replacing saturated and trans-fatty acids with healthier alternatives such as polyunsaturated fatty acids, monounsaturated fatty acids from plant sources, or carbohydrates from whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and pulses.

The updated guidelines also emphasize the importance of carbohydrate quality. The WHO recommends that carbohydrate intake for individuals aged 2 years and older should mainly come from whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and pulses. Adults are advised to consume at least 400 grams of vegetables and fruits and 25 grams of dietary fiber per day to promote good health.

Overall, these revised guidelines from the WHO aim to provide evidence-based recommendations for a healthier diet, reducing the risk of weight gain and noncommunicable diseases associated with poor dietary choices.

 

