WHO to Lancet: Cancer risk starts from first drop of alcohol, there is no safe limit

Representational image

A dangerous and shocking claim of the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding cancer and alcohol has come to the fore. WHO says that the risk of cancer starts with the first drop of alcohol. Therefore, no amount of alcohol can be called safe for human health. According to a WHO statement published in The Lancet Public Health "When it comes to drinking alcohol, there is no safe amount that does not affect health." Dr Carina Ferreira-Borges, acting unit head of non-communicable disease management and regional advice, said that "we can't talk about so-called safe levels of alcohol use. It doesn't matter how much you drink. Drinkers The health risks begin with the first drop of any alcoholic drink. We cannot say that moderate drinking is safe for health as has been said for decades.

Also read: More boys with cancer being diagnosed than girls in India: Lancet study

Direct link between alcohol and cancer

According to the report of Healthline, a recent study has revealed that there is a direct link between alcohol and cancer. Drinking alcoholic beverages such as wine and beer increases the risk of 7 types of cancer including mouth and throat cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, liver cancer, and oesophagus cancer. This research has also found that most people in America are suffering from this disease. Don't know about the danger. This study was done under the direction of William MP Klein, Associate Director of the National Cancer Institute of America. Study researchers say that some people think that drinking wine is beneficial for health, but it is not so. Drinking wine and beer also increases the risk of cancer.

7 types of risks of cancer from alcohol

Citing the WHO's national agency on cancer, said that it is a mental dependence that rationalises people to take more or fewer poisons like alcohol while alcohol puts them at the highest risk of cancer. A new study has revealed that consuming alcohol increases the risk of cancer. The surprising thing is that most people are not even aware of this. Studies have shown that alcohol consumption increases the risk of 7 different types of cancer.

Myth about red wine too

The lead author of this study says that after the Kovid epidemic, the trend of drinking alcohol has increased among people. More people are drinking alcohol than ever before and this is expected to increase the cases of cancer. He also said that some people think that red wine is beneficial, but there is no concrete evidence available in this regard. In such a situation, people should be careful and alert. To avoid cancer, any kind of alcoholic drink should not be consumed. As soon as people start drinking alcohol, the risk of cancer increases in their bodies.

Cancer kills one million people every year

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), millions of people lose their lives every year due to cancer all over the world. In the year 2020, more than one million people died due to cancer. The most common are breast, lung, colon and rectum and prostate cancer, which make people their victims. Every year more than 4 lakh children get cancer. In different countries, different types of cancer wreak havoc on people.