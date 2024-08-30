WHO issues warning about Chandipura virus: What you need to know

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shooter Manish Narwal secures India's 4th medal at Paris Paralympics, wins silver in men's 10m air pistol SH1

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

'Forced me to undress': Actor details shocking alleged sexual assault by Ranjith, files complaint against director

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

5 reasons jaggery is better than sugar

5 reasons jaggery is better than sugar

8 animals that have weaponized tail

8 animals that have weaponized tail

8 most friendly wild animals

8 most friendly wild animals

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'

Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

HomeHealth

Health

WHO issues warning about Chandipura virus: What you need to know

The WHO emphasized the need for enhanced surveillance in high-risk areas, particularly among children under 15 years old, who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 04:41 PM IST

WHO issues warning about Chandipura virus: What you need to know
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised an alarm over the largest outbreak of the Chandipura virus (CHPV) in India in 20 years. Between early June and August 15, the Ministry of Health reported 245 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), including 82 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 33%. The outbreak has affected 43 districts across India, with 64 cases confirmed to be caused by the Chandipura virus.

CHPV is endemic in India, with outbreaks occurring regularly, particularly during the monsoon season in western, central, and southern parts of the country. The virus, a member of the Rhabdoviridae family, is primarily transmitted by vectors such as sandflies, mosquitoes, and ticks. The infection is highly lethal, with a case fatality rate ranging from 56% to 75%. Unfortunately, there is no specific treatment or vaccine available for CHPV. Early access to care and intensive supportive treatment can improve survival rates.

The WHO emphasized the need for enhanced surveillance in high-risk areas, particularly among children under 15 years old, who are most vulnerable to the virus. The organization also stressed the importance of laboratory diagnostic capabilities, including timely collection and testing of serum and cerebrospinal fluid samples.

A decline in new AES cases has been observed since July 19, but the risk of further transmission remains as the monsoon season continues to provide favorable conditions for vector populations. The WHO urged vector control and protection against sandfly, mosquito, and tick bites to prevent the spread of CHPV.

The Indian government has responded by deploying a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to Gujarat, where the outbreak is concentrated. Efforts include comprehensive insecticidal spraying and fumigation, as well as public awareness campaigns about the virus and preventive measures. Additionally, the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) is actively investigating other viruses causing encephalitis and closely monitoring the situation.

Key symptoms of CHPV include sudden fever, vomiting, altered mental status, seizures, and meningeal irritation. Early diagnosis and supportive care are crucial for managing the infection.

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'

Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Viral video: Customer surprises Zomato delivery agent with birthday song and gift, watch

Viral video: Customer surprises Zomato delivery agent with birthday song and gift, watch

'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video

'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement