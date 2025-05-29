The COVID 19 cases in India has spiked and has crossed the 1000 mark, with 1010 active cases. Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China are also reporting a huge surge in the COVID 19 cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also issued a big advisory on the current spike in COVID 19 cases in Asia.

The COVID 19 cases in India has spiked and has crossed the 1000 mark, with 1010 active cases. Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China are also reporting a huge surge in the COVID 19 cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also issued a big advisory on the current spike in COVID 19 cases in Asia, since mid-February 2025.

WHO has classified the LF.7 and NB.1.8 sub variants as “Variants Under Monitoring”, instead of Variants of Concern or Interest. “Surveillance is underway to determine the reasons behind the increase in cases, and the government is making necessary preparations. The four variants that we have found are sub variants of Omicron — LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1. But more samples are being tested for further information,” ANI news agency quoted ICMR DG Dr Rajiv Bahl.

Covid 19 in India

In this week, India has logged 752 new infections. The total number of active cases are 1010. The worst hit states are Kerala (430), Maharashtra (210), Delhi (104), Gujarat (83) and Tamil Nadu (69). In a most recent update, A 40-year-old patient, infected with Covid-19 virus, was declared dead on Wednesday at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh.

Covid on rise in Asia

the World Health Organization has stated that the surge in cases is reported predominantly in eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and western Pacific regions. There has been a concerning rise in the hospitalizations in China, Hong Kong has reported 81 severe cases and 30 deaths. Thailand has reported 53,000. Other countries like Malaysia and Singapore are also seeing a massive spike.

About the Covid 19 new variants

This COVID 19 variant omicron is highly mutable. NB.1.8.1, the descendant of the Omicron family, is behind the recent surge in cases across India. This is highly contagious, mutable and transmissible, but the symptoms remain 'mild', as confirmed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite, body aches, fatigue, and runny nose. The symptoms remain similar to common cold and flu.

Government advisory

Both central and state governments have issued advisory regarding the surge in cases across India. The hospitals are put on high alerts, with precautionary measures including beds availability, oxygen cylinders are reinstated. Government has advised not to panic in this situation.