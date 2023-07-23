WHO introduces new guidance HIV viral suppression; check details

WHO calls for expanding HIV testing services through self-testing and promoting testing through sexual and social networks to increase testing coverage and strengthen prevention and treatment services.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released new scientific and normative guidance on HIV at the 12th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science. The guidance emphasizes the importance of HIV viral suppression and undetectable virus levels in improving individual health and preventing HIV transmission. Achieving an undetectable viral load through consistent use of antiretroviral therapy prevents transmission to sexual partners and children. Those with a suppressed viral load have almost zero risk of transmitting HIV. However, there is an urgent need to address the low rate of viral load suppression in children living with HIV.

Additionally, WHO's research highlights the link between HIV and mpox (a disease outbreak). Among mpox cases, more than half were found in people living with HIV, particularly men who have sex with men. Integrating mpox detection and prevention with HIV care is recommended to reduce hospitalization and death risks.

The research also examines the impact of COVID-19 on people living with HIV. It reveals a persistent high risk of death for them, especially during the Omicron variant wave, emphasizing the need for integrating HIV considerations in pandemic preparedness and response.

A new policy framework on primary health care and HIV aims to optimize collaboration to end AIDS, as progress has lagged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some countries, such as Australia, Botswana, and others, are nearing the 95-95-95 global targets, which aim for widespread testing, ART treatment, and viral load suppression.

Overall, these updates reinforce the importance of early diagnosis, antiretroviral treatment, and achieving viral suppression to transform the lives of people living with or at risk of HIV. By implementing evidence-based guidelines, countries can make significant strides in preventing, testing, and treating HIV infection.