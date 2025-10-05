Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HEALTH

White vs Pink Salt: Which is healthier option and why it

Some important minerals include potassium, calcium, strontium, iron, magnesium, and molybdenum.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 06:34 PM IST

White vs Pink Salt: Which is healthier option and why it
    No one likes bland food. Besides flavour, good seasoning enhances the taste of food. And beyond flavour, salt is vital for our bodies; it helps create electrolytes that maintain mineral balance.

    White salt (known as table salt) and pink salt both contain sodium chloride, but the pink Himalayan variety is rich in minerals and trace elements.

    Some important minerals include potassium, calcium, strontium, iron, magnesium, and molybdenum.

    What are the health benefits of pink salt?

    • Pink Himalayan salt contains nutritious compounds that help:
    • Improve breathing and strengthen the lungs
    • Balance pH levels in the body
    • Reduce signs of ageing
    • Help treat insomnia and sleeplessness
    • Regulate blood pressure and cholesterol
    • Keep blood sugar levels under control
    • Increase libido

    Although pink salt is less refined and mined from the foothills of the Himalayas, it is also rich in iron, which is why it has this colour.

    How nutritious is white salt?

    On the other hand, white or table salt is iodised, which helps prevent iodine deficiency, which can cause goitre and thyroid problems.

    Many health experts say that because table salt is processed, it does more harm than good to the body. After being collected from seawater into salt bins, most of its nutrients are destroyed in various cleaning and processing processes.

    Is pink salt better than table salt for weight loss?

    Because it's more natural and nutrient-rich, pink salt helps maintain nutritional balance. However, both pink and white salt have similar sodium content, which, if consumed in excess, can cause bloating, water retention, and swelling. Therefore, when it comes to weight loss, you should completely avoid consuming any type of salt.
    Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions provided in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be considered professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting any fitness program or making any changes to your diet.

