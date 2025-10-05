'Pretty certain that...': Sunil Gavaskar questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI return for Australia tour
IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247 against Pakistan, delay causes stir
After another Air India scare, pilots' body writes to aviation watchdog DGCA: 'We have strongly taken up...'
Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle worth Rs...
Health scare in Australia A camp as four players fall sick in Kanpur, one hospitalised – BCCI issues statement
Aide arrested in Pahalgam terror attack makes SHOCKING revelations: 'Met terrorists four time, provided them with...'
White vs Pink Salt: Which is healthier option and why it
'End of an era': Rohit Sharma’s 13-year-old '45-77' tweet goes viral after Shubman Gill named ODI captain
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement amid protests in PoK: 'Have to take it back'
'India stands with Nepal': PM Modi reaffirms assistance over losses caused by heavy rains in country
HEALTH
Some important minerals include potassium, calcium, strontium, iron, magnesium, and molybdenum.
No one likes bland food. Besides flavour, good seasoning enhances the taste of food. And beyond flavour, salt is vital for our bodies; it helps create electrolytes that maintain mineral balance.
White salt (known as table salt) and pink salt both contain sodium chloride, but the pink Himalayan variety is rich in minerals and trace elements.
Some important minerals include potassium, calcium, strontium, iron, magnesium, and molybdenum.
Although pink salt is less refined and mined from the foothills of the Himalayas, it is also rich in iron, which is why it has this colour.
On the other hand, white or table salt is iodised, which helps prevent iodine deficiency, which can cause goitre and thyroid problems.
Many health experts say that because table salt is processed, it does more harm than good to the body. After being collected from seawater into salt bins, most of its nutrients are destroyed in various cleaning and processing processes.
Because it's more natural and nutrient-rich, pink salt helps maintain nutritional balance. However, both pink and white salt have similar sodium content, which, if consumed in excess, can cause bloating, water retention, and swelling. Therefore, when it comes to weight loss, you should completely avoid consuming any type of salt.
Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions provided in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be considered professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting any fitness program or making any changes to your diet.
Also read: Gurugram man reveals THIS unique way to avoid traffic, says..., netizens call it 'easiest productivity hack'