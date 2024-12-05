Difficulty in breathing or laboured breathing is a complication that can range from mild and temporary to serious and long-lasting.

In certain cases, this problem can be a result of simple causes like physical exertion or a cold. However, in some instances, the root cause may be more severe like heart and lung diseases. Breathing issues g that come on suddenly and worsen over time without any reason should be taken as a medical emergency that requires professional assistance from lungs specialist or the best pulmonologist in Bangalore.

Read on to learn more about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of this condition.

Difficulty in Breathing - Causes

Difficulty in breathing can be normal if it is caused by strenuous exercises, bad air quality, obesity, high altitude, or extreme temperature. However, if you notice a change in your breathing pattern for no obvious reason and it gets worse over time, it may be a sign of a more serious problem. The possible causes for breathing problems can be :

Emotional distress, panic attack, or anxiety

Carbon monoxide poisoning

Being overweight

Asthma flare-up

Low blood pressure

Physical deconditioning

Heart attack

Apart from the above-mentioned causes,this issue can be caused due to several health conditions or diseases, including:

Heart Disease : Cardiomyopathy, diastolic dysfunction, heart failure, and abnormal heart rhythms can cause difficulty in breathing.

: Cardiomyopathy, diastolic dysfunction, heart failure, and abnormal heart rhythms can cause difficulty in breathing. Respiratory Conditions : Conditions like emphysema, pneumonia, acute bronchitis, and asthma can make it difficult for a person to breathe.

: Conditions like emphysema, pneumonia, acute bronchitis, and asthma can make it difficult for a person to breathe. Allergies: Severe allergic reactions like anaphylaxis can lead to difficulty in breathing

Severe allergic reactions like anaphylaxis can lead to difficulty in breathing Lung Cancer : Lung cancer or any other type of cancer that has spread to the lungs can cause problems in breathing normally.

: Lung cancer or any other type of cancer that has spread to the lungs can cause problems in breathing normally. Pneumothorax: This is a condition that leads to a partial collapse of the lungs, making it difficult to breathe normally.

This is a condition that leads to a partial collapse of the lungs, making it difficult to breathe normally. Pulmonary Embolism: This condition leads to blockage in a blood vessel in the lung, hence making breathing difficult for the person suffering from this condition.

This condition leads to blockage in a blood vessel in the lung, hence making breathing difficult for the person suffering from this condition. Other Conditions: Tuberculosis, COVID-19, lung diseases related to HIV or AIDS, and Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (causes scarring of the lungs) can all cause difficulty in breathing.

Difficulty in Breathing - When to See a Doctor

You must seek medical advice or visit the emergency room if:

You find it difficult to breathe suddenly and it becomes difficult for you to even talk

You experience discomfort, pain, or pressure in your chest

You suffer from breathing complications that makes sleeping difficult

You experience tightness in the throat or a barking, croupy cough

You choke on something stuck in the airway )

You find it difficult to breath after only slight activity or while at rest

Diagnosis and Treatment

Difficulty in breathing can have many possible causes and you should see a doctor if you have trouble breathing for unknown reasons. Your healthcare provider or lungs specialist will ask about the other symptoms that you are experiencing to determine the cause. He may also want to run several tests to help diagnose the problem. These include:

Blood tests (including arterial blood gas analysis)

Chest X-rays

Allergy Tests

Lung Tests

CT scans and Ultrasound scans of the chest

Blood Oxygen Saturation (pulse oximetry)

Spirometry and Methacholine Challenge Tests

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Echocardiogram

Treatment Options

The treatment plan depends on the root cause of the problem. Some common treatment options suggested by a lungs specialist can include:

Removal of obstruction in the throat, in case of choking

Inhalers for respiratory conditions like asthma

EpiPen or an epinephrine auto injector for severe allergic reactions like anaphylaxis

Medications to deal with anxiety or panic attacks

Antacid for acid reflux

Conclusion

Difficulty in breathing can be caused due to different reasons. If you are concerned about your symptoms then consulting the best Pulmonologist in Bangalore can help you determine the root cause of the problem, leading to timely intervention and treatment of the issue.

