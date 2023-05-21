Search icon
What is ‘weight loss drug’ Ozempic, allegedly used by Kylie Jenner, Elon Musk to burn off belly fat?

Diabetes medicine Ozempic is allegedly being used as a weight loss drug by celebrities such as the Kardashians and Elon Musk to cut down their belly fat and burn more calories.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Celebrities across the world have tried many bizarre and shocking ways to stay in shape and cut down their fat, including crazy diets and plastic surgery. Now, a new medicine called Ozempic is reportedly being used by many celebrities to burn their belly fat.

Ozempic or Wegovy, which are the same kind of drugs, are not primarily weight loss drugs. Ozempic is used to treat Type 2 diabetes and is used by people who have unstable blood sugar levels. However, those who take this drug also lose a significant amount of weight, according to Healthline.

Last year, Elon Musk opened up about using the drug Wegovy, which is used for diabetes, as a weight loss drug. Further, celebrities such as Chelsea Handler and Kylie Jenner, as well as the other Kardashian sisters, are rumoured to be on Ozempic.

How does Ozempic or Wegovy cause weight loss?

It must be noted that Ozempic is not a weight loss drug, and has never been marketed as one by the companies. However, it has been known to cause weight loss in diabetic patients and burns off their belly fat, making them lose as much as 10-15 kgs.

According to Forbes, Ozempic can work in a way in your body that can lead to weight loss. The diabetes drug affects the hunger centre of the brain and reduces feelings of hunger and cravings. It also slows down the feeling of fullness in the stomach, leading to a lesser urge to eat.

While Wegovy, which is a sister medicine of Ozempic, is marketed as a weight loss drug, it is said that Ozempic is only for those who have Type 2 diabetes. It must be noted that neither of the two drugs should be taken without consulting a doctor.

Many celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Elon Musk, Chelsea Handler, and Sharon Osborne are rumoured to have lost over 10 kgs through Ozempic.

