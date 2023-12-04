Headlines

Health

What is water fasting? Can it help you lose weight?

During a water fast, the body relies on its stored energy reserves, primarily glycogen stored in the liver and muscles.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

Water fasting is a type of fasting where an individual abstains from consuming any food and only drinks water for a specified period. It's been practiced for centuries for various reasons, including religious and spiritual purposes, detoxification, and purported health benefits.

During a water fast, the body relies on its stored energy reserves, primarily glycogen stored in the liver and muscles. Once these glycogen stores are depleted, the body starts breaking down fat for energy in a process called ketosis. This metabolic state leads to rapid weight loss as the body burns fat more efficiently.

However, it's crucial to understand the potential risks and limitations of water fasting, especially when it comes to weight loss. While it might seem like a quick solution, the weight lost during a water fast often includes water weight and muscle mass in addition to fat. Once normal eating resumes, the lost weight can quickly return, making it unsustainable as a long-term weight loss strategy.

Moreover, extended periods of fasting, especially without medical supervision, can lead to various health risks. These may include nutrient deficiencies, electrolyte imbalances, muscle loss, decreased metabolism, dizziness, fatigue, and fainting. Prolonged fasting can also have adverse effects on mental health, causing irritability, mood swings, and difficulty concentrating.

For some individuals with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, kidney issues, or eating disorders, water fasting can be particularly dangerous and should be avoided without proper medical guidance.

Before considering a water fast for weight loss or any other purpose, consulting a healthcare professional is crucial. They can evaluate individual health conditions, provide guidance on whether fasting is safe, and offer recommendations on the duration and type of fasting that might be appropriate.

