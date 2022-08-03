What is viral hepatitis: Know warning signs, impact on liver and causes of lethal disease

Representational image

World Hepatitis Day 2022 was celebrated across the globe on July 28, and the main purpose was to spread awareness about the causes, symptoms, and impacts of the various types of hepatitis infections, which are more common than you think.

Viral hepatitis can be caused by things that might be included in someone’s daily routine – alcohol use, medication, or ingesting toxins in any form. This disease can also be caused by the usage of certain types of medicines, which might not suit your body.

What is viral hepatitis?

Hepatitis is a type of viral infection that can have a direct and lethal impact on one’s liver. Viral hepatitis leads to the swelling and inflammation of the liver tissue, which can at times lead to severe and irreversible damage in the body.

Further, the liver inflammation caused by viral hepatitis can further lead to the damage being spread to other organs. Researchers and scientists have discovered that the most common types of hepatitis are types A, B, C, D, and E.

Some of the types of viral hepatitis can spread through ingesting contaminated water or food, and even through eating undercooked deer, pork, or shellfish. Hepatitis B, C, and D can spread through contact with the infected person’s blood or bodily fluids.

Viral hepatitis: Initial symptoms of infection

The most common symptoms of viral hepatitis, regardless of the type, can take decades to show on one’s body. However, some of the initial symptoms of liver disease include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and jaundice.

Does hepatitis spread through sex?

Certain types of hepatitis, most commonly hepatitis A, can spread through performing various sexual acts with the infected person. Hepatitis might not always spread through fecal or oral contact, but can also spread through the exchange of bodily fluids, which is common during sex.

Meanwhile, hepatitis can also spread among casual drug users through contaminated needles.

(Disclaimer: If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please consult a medical expert for proper diagnosis)

