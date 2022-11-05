What is Vestibular Hypofunction, disease Varun Dhawan is diagnosed with?

Varun Dhawan, a popular Bollywood actor who is now promoting his new movie Bhediya, recently revealed that he has an ailment called Vestibular Hypofunction. At a gathering, the actor described how his health had gotten worse after he had overexerted himself following the pandemic and during the production of JugJugg Jeeyo.

After it was identified, he was obliged to take a hiatus from work. Varun Dhawan said to India Today at a Mumbai event that he had to stop acting after receiving a diagnosis of vestibular hypofunction.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

A peripheral or central vestibular system that is partially or completely dysfunctional is known as having vestibular hypofunction. While the reasons for vestibular hypofunction might be genetic, neurodegenerative, toxic, viral, or traumatic. A sophisticated structure of bone and cartilage makes up your ear. There is a fluid-filled semicircular channel there. Moving causes the fluid's position to change. Your brain receives the data through a sensor in your ear, which helps you feel balanced. The portion of the inner ear responsible for balance that is dysfunctional in vestibular hypofunction. This may just affect one side of the head (unilateral hypofunction), or both sides. It affects daily life and functioning in a variety of direct and indirect ways. When a portion of the inner ear is dysfunctional, erroneous messages are sent to the brain and cause the condition.