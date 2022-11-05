Search icon
What is Vestibular Hypofunction, disease Varun Dhawan is diagnosed with?

Recently, Varun Dhawan disclosed that he developed a medical problem following the filming of his most recent movie, JugJugg Jeeyo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Varun Dhawan, a popular Bollywood actor who is now promoting his new movie Bhediya, recently revealed that he has an ailment called Vestibular Hypofunction. At a gathering, the actor described how his health had gotten worse after he had overexerted himself following the pandemic and during the production of JugJugg Jeeyo.
 
After it was identified, he was obliged to take a hiatus from work. Varun Dhawan said to India Today at a Mumbai event that he had to stop acting after receiving a diagnosis of vestibular hypofunction. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Janhvi Kapoor mimics Abdu Rozik, dances with Gori Nagori on Nadiyon Paar)
 
What is Vestibular Hypofunction?
A peripheral or central vestibular system that is partially or completely dysfunctional is known as having vestibular hypofunction. While the reasons for vestibular hypofunction might be genetic, neurodegenerative, toxic, viral, or traumatic. A sophisticated structure of bone and cartilage makes up your ear.  There is a fluid-filled semicircular channel there. Moving causes the fluid's position to change. Your brain receives the data through a sensor in your ear, which helps you feel balanced. The portion of the inner ear responsible for balance that is dysfunctional in vestibular hypofunction. This may just affect one side of the head (unilateral hypofunction), or both sides. It affects daily life and functioning in a variety of direct and indirect ways. When a portion of the inner ear is dysfunctional, erroneous messages are sent to the brain and cause the condition.
 
Consequences of Vestibular Hypofunction:
  • The most common side effects include oscillopsia, chronic vertigo-free dizziness, and issues with balance, walking, and driving.
  • Patients might not be able to read signs when moving, for instance.
  • may experience more falls
  • Have trouble walking at night or on uneven terrain
  • Vestibular hypofunction affects higher cognitive functions, affecting spatial memory, learning, and wayfinding.
  • Bilateral Vestibular Hypofunction affects people more severely than unilateral Vestibular Hypofunction.
