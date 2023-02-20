What is Type 2 Diabetes? Know its symptoms, causes and prevention

File Photo

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the body's ability to produce and use insulin effectively is impaired. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels in the body. When insulin production or use is impaired, blood sugar levels can become too high, leading to a range of health problems.

Symptoms of type 2 diabetes can include;

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Blurred vision

Fatigue

Slow-healing wounds

Tingling or numbness in the hands or feet

Recurring infections, such as gum or skin infections

Type 2 diabetes is caused by a combination of genetic and lifestyle factors, including being overweight or obese, having a sedentary lifestyle, and consuming a diet high in sugar and processed foods. Risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes include a family history of the condition, being over 45 years of age, and having a history of gestational diabetes.

Prevention of type 2 diabetes includes;

Maintaining a healthy weight: Losing excess weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Regular exercise: Engaging in regular physical activity, such as walking or swimming, can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Healthy diet: Eating a healthy, balanced diet that is low in sugar and processed foods can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Regular check-ups: Regular check-ups with a healthcare provider can help monitor blood sugar levels and identify any signs of prediabetes or early-stage type 2 diabetes.

Medication: In some cases, medication may be prescribed to help manage blood sugar levels in individuals with type 2 diabetes.