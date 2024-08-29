Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

First Mumbai-Goa train on Western Railway to launch today: Check route, timings, stoppages and more

What is type 1.5 diabetes? How different it is from type 1 and type 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

7 breathing images of Neptune shared by NASA

7 breathing images of Neptune shared by NASA

10 oldest religions in the world

10 oldest religions in the world

Sleep Deprivation: Diseases, health problems triggered by lack of sleep

Sleep Deprivation: Diseases, health problems triggered by lack of sleep

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए हो��श

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...

Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...

Called most beautiful actress in Bollywood, this star lost fame, isolated herself, died alone; her body was found in...

Called most beautiful actress in Bollywood, this star lost fame, isolated herself, died alone; her body was found in...

HomeHealth

Health

What is type 1.5 diabetes? How different it is from type 1 and type 2

The autoimmune component of LADA makes it similar to Type 1 diabetes in terms of its underlying pathology, as both conditions involve the body's immune system attacking pancreatic beta cells.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

What is type 1.5 diabetes? How different it is from type 1 and type 2
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Type 1.5 diabetes, also known as Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults (LADA), is a form of diabetes that shares characteristics with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, but it has distinct features that set it apart.

LADA is often described as a hybrid between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Like Type 1 diabetes, LADA involves an autoimmune attack on the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. However, unlike Type 1 diabetes, which typically manifests in childhood or adolescence, LADA usually develops in adults, often over the age of 30. This can make diagnosis challenging, as it may initially present with symptoms that resemble Type 2 diabetes.

Unlike Type 2 diabetes, which is primarily associated with insulin resistance and often linked to obesity and lifestyle factors, LADA progresses more rapidly to insulin dependency. Type 2 diabetes generally involves a gradual loss of insulin production over time, whereas LADA may lead to insulin deficiency more swiftly, necessitating insulin therapy sooner than is typical with Type 2 diabetes.

The autoimmune component of LADA makes it similar to Type 1 diabetes in terms of its underlying pathology, as both conditions involve the body's immune system attacking pancreatic beta cells. However, the slower onset of LADA, along with its initial response to oral medications before progressing to insulin dependence, differentiates it from Type 1 diabetes, which typically requires insulin therapy from diagnosis.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: All you need to know about group stage draw, date, time, teams and new format

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: All you need to know about group stage draw, date, time, teams and new format

Kolkata-Bangkok Highway: Check estimated completion, route, distance and more

Kolkata-Bangkok Highway: Check estimated completion, route, distance and more

Beyond the Bofors Scandal: George Fernandes' tears and gun that saved Kargil

Beyond the Bofors Scandal: George Fernandes' tears and gun that saved Kargil

Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...

Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...

Meet man who bought 44% stake in company with Virat Kohli connection, his business is...

Meet man who bought 44% stake in company with Virat Kohli connection, his business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement