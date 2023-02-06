What is the link between hot flashes and heart problems?

Representational image

Sudden sweating, feeling hot and feeling uncomfortable can be symptoms of hot flashes. Hot flashes are one of the most common symptoms of menopause. Hot flashes can increase the risk of many health problems. Cardiovascular problems can increase in women who have problems with hot flashes more often. Apart from this, women who already have diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol may also face the problem of blockage in the arteries.

Link between hot flashes and heart problems

According to Verywell Health, women who have frequent hot flashes before menopause are at an increased risk of heart problems. Hot flashes in women can occur after the age of 45. At the age of 45, the heart of women may become more sensitive and weak due to which they may have to face heart related problems during hot flashes. Although the exact information about its reasons has not been received, but it can be possible due to the fast heartbeat.

Symptoms of hot flashes

Body heat

Increased heartbeat

Excessive sweating

Feeling anxious

Being tired

Feeling nauseous

How to manage hot flashes

Breathe in the open air

Drink cold water

Take a cold shower

Do breathing exercise

Don't smoke

Wear light and loose clothes

Keep your mind calm

Hot flashes are a common problem that can be managed by making changes in lifestyle and habits. Do not forget to consult a doctor in case of hot flashes.