What is the difference between Monkeypox and Chickenpox?

This article looks at the main differences between monkeypox and chickenpox, including their causes, symptoms, and how they spread.

Monkeypox and chickenpox are viral infections that can be confusing because they share similar symptoms like fever, rash, and feeling unwell. However, they are caused by different viruses, spread in different ways, and vary in how serious they are and where they are commonly found. Knowing the differences between these two illnesses is important for proper diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. This article looks at the main differences between monkeypox and chickenpox, including their causes, symptoms, and how they spread.

Monkeypox:

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the orthopoxvirus family. It originates from animals, primarily in parts of Central and West Africa, and spreads to humans through direct contact with infected animals or bodily fluids. The disease begins with flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, and muscle aches, followed by the appearance of a rash, which usually starts on the face and spreads. While monkeypox is less contagious than chickenpox, it can be severe, particularly in individuals with compromised immune systems.

Chickenpox:

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), a type of herpesvirus. It spreads primarily through respiratory droplets and direct contact with an infected individual. The disease is characterized by an itchy, red rash that first appears on the torso and face before spreading. While chickenpox is generally mild, especially in children, it can lead to complications in adults and those with weakened immune systems. Vaccines are available to prevent chickenpox and reduce its severity.