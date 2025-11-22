FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show? Here's what we know

Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meet, says, 'Would love to see...'

'When your ex surprises you': Aamir Khan supports first wife Reena Dutta at her art exhibition; see photos

Watch viral video: Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans at meet & greet event on his birthday, netizens say 'sab velle hain'

What is ‘Subclade K? All about new H3N2 mutation that may make winter more dangerous

Who will captain India in South Africa ODIs? Rohit Sharma back in contention as Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer sidelined

Mahieka Sharma's FIRST reaction to engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya: 'I just...'

Days after Delhi blast, major arms racket busted: China-made weapons were supplied to India from Pakistan

Ashes 2025-26: Joe Root creates embarrassing history, overtakes Dilip Vengsarkar to register THIS unwanted record

Will you taste this Rs 570 unusual coffee in China, served with something unexpected?

What is ‘Subclade K? All about new H3N2 mutation that may make winter more dangerous

Scientists discovered that it carries around seven key mutations, which make it look different to the immune system.

Nov 22, 2025

Winter normally brings its usual wave of sneezing, coughing, and seasonal flu. But this year, health experts are warning that the situation could be more serious. A mutated flu strain, known as H3N2 subclade K, is spreading in several countries and raising global concern. Early findings suggest that this version of the virus may not be fully protected against by current flu vaccines, which could lead to increased infections and more severe symptoms. With last season already marked by high hospital admissions, doctors are urging people to stay alert and take precautions as early as possible.

What is this mutated 'Subclade K' flu variant?

Subclade K is a newly emerging branch of the H3N2 influenza virus. Scientists discovered that it carries around seven key mutations, which make it look different to the immune system. Because of these changes, the body may not recognise the virus quickly, and this year’s vaccine may not provide complete protection.

Reports from US health officials say subclade K is spreading rapidly in certain regions. Its fast movement and unique mutations mean it could become one of the dominant flu strains this season. Even though the vaccine may not be a perfect match, experts still say it can reduce severe illness and help prevent hospitalisation. This is why subclade K matters — its differences could cause a stronger flu season if people are not prepared.

How Did This Variant Appear?

Like all viruses, the flu changes over time. Influenza viruses mutate naturally as they spread from person to person. These small genetic changes can add up, eventually creating a new version of the virus. Subclade K likely developed through this process of mutation, making it harder for the immune system to recognise. Global travel and close winter contact also help flu strains spread faster.

Symptoms

Subclade K appears to cause symptoms similar to the seasonal flu, but some cases may be more intense. Common symptoms include:

  • High fever
  • Persistent cough
  • Sore throat
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Runny or blocked nose

