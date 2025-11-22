What is ‘Subclade K? All about new H3N2 mutation that may make winter more dangerous

Scientists discovered that it carries around seven key mutations, which make it look different to the immune system.

Winter normally brings its usual wave of sneezing, coughing, and seasonal flu. But this year, health experts are warning that the situation could be more serious. A mutated flu strain, known as H3N2 subclade K, is spreading in several countries and raising global concern. Early findings suggest that this version of the virus may not be fully protected against by current flu vaccines, which could lead to increased infections and more severe symptoms. With last season already marked by high hospital admissions, doctors are urging people to stay alert and take precautions as early as possible.

What is this mutated 'Subclade K' flu variant?

Subclade K is a newly emerging branch of the H3N2 influenza virus. Scientists discovered that it carries around seven key mutations, which make it look different to the immune system. Because of these changes, the body may not recognise the virus quickly, and this year’s vaccine may not provide complete protection.

Reports from US health officials say subclade K is spreading rapidly in certain regions. Its fast movement and unique mutations mean it could become one of the dominant flu strains this season. Even though the vaccine may not be a perfect match, experts still say it can reduce severe illness and help prevent hospitalisation. This is why subclade K matters — its differences could cause a stronger flu season if people are not prepared.

How Did This Variant Appear?

Like all viruses, the flu changes over time. Influenza viruses mutate naturally as they spread from person to person. These small genetic changes can add up, eventually creating a new version of the virus. Subclade K likely developed through this process of mutation, making it harder for the immune system to recognise. Global travel and close winter contact also help flu strains spread faster.

Symptoms

Subclade K appears to cause symptoms similar to the seasonal flu, but some cases may be more intense. Common symptoms include:

High fever

Persistent cough

Sore throat

Muscle aches

Headache

Fatigue

Runny or blocked nose

