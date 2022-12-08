What is Stiff Person Syndrome, Titanic singer Celine Dion’s disease that turns people into ‘statue’

File Photo

Canadian singer and pop icon Celine Dion, on Thursday, announced the cancellation of her concert in Israel set for 2023 due to her health, as she was recently diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

As per the production team which was working on her Israel show, Dion's health condition prevents her from performing altogether. Dion was to perform on May 31 in Bloomfield Stadium as part of her summer 2023 concert tour.

Dion's team put out a heartfelt video message to announce the cancellation of the shows.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff Person Syndrome is a sporadic autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system. People who suffer from the disorder first start experiencing stiffening in the trunk muscles and then develop rigidity and stiffness in their legs and other muscles, over time.

Stiff person syndrome is also known as Moersch-Woltman syndrome and formerly stiff man syndrome. It is known to cause painful muscle spasms. They could either appear randomly or be triggered by emotional distress, noise, and a light physical touch. It can also alter the posture over time, limiting the ability to move or walk. Some individuals with this disorder need ongoing treatment for years to maintain quality of life and manage symptoms.

Stiff Person Syndrome: What are the causes?

Researchers are yet to find the exact cause of stiff person syndrome. However, it is believed that Stiff Person Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder in which your immune system starts attacking your healthy cells.

Stiff Person Syndrome: How is a person diagnosed?

Blood Test

Electromyography (EMG)

Lumbar puncture (spinal tap)

Stiff Person Syndrome: What are the symptoms?

People with Stiff Person Syndrome first start experiencing stiffening in the trunk muscles and then develop rigidity and stiffness in their legs and other muscles, over time. In the early stages, stiffness may come and go, but then, it becomes constant. As stiffness increases, some people develop a hunched posture. This stiffness can make it difficult for an individual to walk or move in severe cases.

It is known to cause painful muscle spasms. They could either appear randomly or be triggered by emotional distress, noise, and a light physical touch.