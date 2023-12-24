What is stiff-person syndrome? All you need to know about this condition

It is believed to be an autoimmune disorder. In most cases, the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the nerve cells responsible for controlling muscle movement.

Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by severe and progressive muscle stiffness, spasms, and rigidity. This condition primarily affects the skeletal muscles, causing debilitating and involuntary muscle contractions that can be extremely painful and disabling.

The hallmark symptom of SPS is persistent muscle stiffness, especially in the trunk and limbs. Individuals with SPS often experience episodes of muscle spasms triggered by emotional distress, sudden movements, or external stimuli. These spasms can be severe, leading to difficulty in movement and posture changes. Additionally, individuals may also have heightened sensitivity to noise, touch, or emotional stress, further exacerbating their symptoms.

It is believed to be an autoimmune disorder. In most cases, the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the nerve cells responsible for controlling muscle movement. This autoimmune reaction leads to the overactivity of nerves, resulting in continuous muscle contractions and stiffness.

Diagnosing SPS can be challenging due to its rarity and the similarity of symptoms to other neurological conditions. Medical professionals typically rely on a combination of clinical history, physical examination, and specific diagnostic tests, such as electromyography (EMG) and blood tests to detect specific antibodies associated with the disorder.

Treatment for stiff-person syndrome aims to alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life. Medications such as muscle relaxants, anti-anxiety drugs, and anti-seizure medications may be prescribed to manage muscle stiffness and spasms. In severe cases, intravenous immunoglobulin therapy or plasma exchange may be recommended to modulate the immune system's response.