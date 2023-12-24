What is stiff-person syndrome? All you need to know about this condition

Headlines

Anand Mahindra responds to Noida boy’s wish of buying Thar for Rs 700, says ‘we would be…’

Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion

England appoint West Indies legend as assistant coach for T20 World Cup 2024

Raveena Tandon shares first video of newlyweds Arbaaz Khan-Sshurra Khan as they groove to 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'

Watch: Ananya Panday calls herself psycho obsessive stalker girlfriend, netizens say 'she’s being her...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anand Mahindra responds to Noida boy’s wish of buying Thar for Rs 700, says ‘we would be…’

Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion

England appoint West Indies legend as assistant coach for T20 World Cup 2024

Hypertension: 8 home remedies to reduce blood pressure 

3 players Mumbai Indians failed to buy in IPL 2024 auction

Best dressed Bollywood celebs at Arbaaz Khan's wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeHealth

Health

What is stiff-person syndrome? All you need to know about this condition

It is believed to be an autoimmune disorder. In most cases, the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the nerve cells responsible for controlling muscle movement.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by severe and progressive muscle stiffness, spasms, and rigidity. This condition primarily affects the skeletal muscles, causing debilitating and involuntary muscle contractions that can be extremely painful and disabling.

The hallmark symptom of SPS is persistent muscle stiffness, especially in the trunk and limbs. Individuals with SPS often experience episodes of muscle spasms triggered by emotional distress, sudden movements, or external stimuli. These spasms can be severe, leading to difficulty in movement and posture changes. Additionally, individuals may also have heightened sensitivity to noise, touch, or emotional stress, further exacerbating their symptoms.

It is believed to be an autoimmune disorder. In most cases, the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the nerve cells responsible for controlling muscle movement. This autoimmune reaction leads to the overactivity of nerves, resulting in continuous muscle contractions and stiffness.

Diagnosing SPS can be challenging due to its rarity and the similarity of symptoms to other neurological conditions. Medical professionals typically rely on a combination of clinical history, physical examination, and specific diagnostic tests, such as electromyography (EMG) and blood tests to detect specific antibodies associated with the disorder.

Treatment for stiff-person syndrome aims to alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life. Medications such as muscle relaxants, anti-anxiety drugs, and anti-seizure medications may be prescribed to manage muscle stiffness and spasms. In severe cases, intravenous immunoglobulin therapy or plasma exchange may be recommended to modulate the immune system's response.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is stiff-person syndrome? All you need to know about this condition

Karnataka govt withdraws hijab ban, announces CM Siddaramaiah

Congress undergoes reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Sachin Pilot gets key role

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla buys new Rs 7 crore Bentley Flying Spur, his car collection costs more than Rs…

Raveena Tandon shares first video of newlyweds Arbaaz Khan-Sshurra Khan as they groove to 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE