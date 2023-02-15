What is Smartphone Vision Syndrome, serious disease that can make you lose your eyesight?

Representational image

Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr. Sudhir took to Twitter to reveal how a 30-year-old woman damaged her eyes by using her phone in the dark. In a Twitter thread, the doctor told that one of his patients named Manju had come to him with a vision problem. When she underwent medical tests, it was found that she was suffering from Smartphone Vision Syndrome (SVS), which can lead to various eye problems including blindness.

'The woman used to use the phone for hours in the dark'

According to the doctor, the reason for the loss of eyesight was his habit of spending a lot of time on the phone in the dark. She was following a regular habit for about one and a half years. Dr. Sudhir wrote on Twitter, 'She used to browse on her smartphone for many hours daily and it became her new habit, she used to use the phone for such hours at night even in the dark of the room.'

Also read: Stop sleeping with your cell phone

Tips to reduce screen time

After paying attention to the routine, the doctor advised the woman to take medicine and asked her to reduce her screen time. After medication and avoiding screens, she was able to recover her eyesight. Dr. Sudhir further said, 'Manju was absolutely fine in the review of 1 month. His 18-month-old vision loss was gone. Now, his vision was normal, he didn't see any floaters or flashes of light. In addition, the transient loss of his vision at night also stopped. Our suspicion proved correct.

Increasing screen time in India

According to mobile analytics firm Data.ai, the average screen time of smartphones in India increased to 4.7 hours per day in 2021, from 4.5 hours in 2020 and 3.7 hours in 2019. The figures of people using smartphones in dark rooms are also increasing. These things are not only affecting mental but also increases the chances of vision loss.

How to take care of your eyes?

While it is not possible to ignore the smartphone, it is highly advisable to control screen time and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Even for the tech-savvy, technology will help you reduce your screen time. For example, turning on Zen Mode will help you stay away from your smartphone. Turning on the blue light filter will help you reduce the strain on your eyes. Set a timer and take screen breaks every 20 to 30 minutes. Start exercising and put the smartwatch to use.

What is the 20-20-20 rule?

Meanwhile, Dr Sudhir advises people to avoid staring at digital device screens for long periods of time, as this can lead to serious and disabling vision problems. While using it, take 20-second breaks and look at something 20 feet away every 20 minutes. Follow the (20-20-20) digital screen rule.