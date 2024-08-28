What is sloth fever? All you need to know about the virus spreading in US, Europe

Sloth fever, scientifically known as the Oropouche virus, has recently emerged as a growing concern, with over 20 cases reported among travelers returning to the United States from Cuba. The virus, native to tropical forested areas, was first identified in 1955 in Trinidad. It earned the nickname "sloth fever" after scientists initially found the virus in a three-toed sloth, suspecting the animal's role in spreading the virus between insects and animals.

How Sloth Fever Spreads

The Oropouche virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bites of small insects called midges and some species of mosquitoes. While human infections typically occur in forested regions, the virus has also made its way into towns and cities via infected travelers. Notably, person-to-person transmission of the virus has not been documented.

Symptoms and Treatment

Sloth fever shares similar symptoms with other tropical diseases like dengue, Zika, and malaria. Common symptoms include fever, headaches, and muscle aches, while some individuals may also experience diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or a rash. Although the virus is rarely fatal, about 1 in 20 patients may develop severe symptoms such as bleeding, meningitis, or encephalitis. Unfortunately, there are no vaccines to prevent infection and no specific treatments available for the virus.

Global Impact and Concerns

Since late last year, the Oropouche virus has caused large outbreaks in Amazon regions, as well as new areas in South America and the Caribbean. Approximately 8,000 cases have been reported across Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, and Peru. In the US, 21 cases have been confirmed, with 20 in Florida and one in New York, all linked to travel from Cuba. European health officials have also identified 19 cases, predominantly among travelers.

In light of the virus's spread, the CDC has advised pregnant women to avoid non-essential travel to Cuba, as there is growing concern that the virus may be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her fetus, similar to the Zika virus. All travelers are urged to take precautions against insect bites by using repellents and wearing protective clothing.