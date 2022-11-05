What is Seasonal Affective Disorder? Why does it occur in winter?

Photo: Pixabay

SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) is a mood disorder that is recognized as depression occurring at the same time every year. It is a mood disorder. Like other cases of depression, its treatment is also possible and the patient recovers within a month, but if the patient is neglected in it, the patient can even commit suicide. The disorder usually begins in the fall but peaks throughout winter. It most often occurs during the winter, but some people can also have it during the summer.

Here’s how to naturally reduce anxiety and stress in everyday life

What are the symptoms?

If someone suddenly feels fatigued, depressed, hopeless etc. without any reason, then he can be affected by Seasonal Affective Disorder. With the increase of cold in the winter season, the body does not get the right amount of sunlight, due to which the biological clock system of our body gets disturbed. Due to this, the number of chemicals called serotonin and melatonin found in our nervous system becomes unbalanced. Such changes affect children, women and the elderly more and they become mentally unstable. It is also called a seasonal affective disorder. It occurs in seasons where there is less sunlight at certain times of the year. It is not very common, but in India alone, more than one crore cases are reported every year.

A form of depression

In winter, when the right sunlight is not available, the system of the body gets disturbed. Due to this, the level of serotonin is reduced and the level of melatonin increases. Melatonin is responsible for sleep. When there is an increase in its quantity, then along with getting more sleep, lethargy also increases. At the same time, the amount of serotonin can increase only when sunlight is right and due to its lack, depression increases. This is what is called SAD, which is a type of depression.

Why it occurs in winter?

The temperature starts falling at night during the winter as the days get shorter. It does not take much time for the sun to set after rising and due to fog, the rays of the sun do not reach us completely. It affects the circadian rhythm system of our body. Our body has a natural clock system, which makes our sleep-wake activities throughout the 24 hours of the day. This is especially due to not getting the right amount of sunlight. Chemicals that act as neurotransmitters during this season help to normalize our mood and the natural functions of sleep-wake. Due to their deficiency and excess, a person suffers from Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Don't ignore

Those who are suffering from this disorder should get it treated in time. If not treated on time, then this disease can take a dangerous form and the person suffering from it can even commit suicide. As depression progresses, the risk of committing suicide can increase significantly.

identification is easy

The affected patient suffers from depression and his mind remains depressed. It also shows a feeling of hopelessness, lack of energy, difficulty concentrating, etc. Changes in his sleep and appetite are clearly visible and thoughts of death or suicide may also come to his mind. Symptoms may also include heaviness in the legs, frequent sleeplessness, excessive consumption of carbohydrates (which leads to weight gain).