Seasonal affective disorder: Check if you have THESE signs and symptoms of SAD

Headlines

BMW iX1 electric SUV launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh, sold out in few hours

MS Dhoni grooves to 'Jhak Maarke' in unseen vintage video for wife Sakshi, internet loves it

Pakistan seeks $11 billion aid from China, Saudi Arabia to keep IMF bailout programme on track: Report

'Dystopian delight': Ganapath teaser sets the internet on fire, backed by Pooja Entertainment

Punjab doctors find nuts, wires, earphones, safety pin inside man's stomach, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet ‘Chittu’, Dhoni’s childhood friend and business partner, know what he does

MS Dhoni grooves to 'Jhak Maarke' in unseen vintage video for wife Sakshi, internet loves it

BMW iX1 electric SUV launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh, sold out in few hours

7 Zodiac sings who are perfect husband material

8 most expensive trains in the world

10 Dog breeds that can kill human

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

Ganapath teaser: Tiger Shroff plays flying-kicking messiah in dystopian sci-fi film set in 2070, VFX impresses fans

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s film opens well, earns Rs 7.5 crore

HomeHealth

Health

Seasonal affective disorder: Check if you have THESE signs and symptoms of SAD

Seasonal affective disorder: Symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 09:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that affects people more frequently in the winter. If you have SAD, your symptoms begin in the fall and last through the winter, draining your energy and making you moody. Typically, these symptoms go away in the spring and summer. But if you consistently feel depressed and lack the motivation to engage in your favourite activities, then it is important to consult a doctor. Light therapy, psychotherapy, and medications are all possible forms of treatment for seasonal affective disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD): Symptoms

  • Lack of energy 
  • oversleeping 
  • sluggishness 
  • losing interest in routine activities 
  • Carbohydrate cravings, overeating and weight gain
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty
  • Having negative thoughts 

READ: Strep A disease signs, symptoms: Know how this disease is killing children in UK

Tips to beat the winter blues:

  • Regular exercise benefits both the body and the mind. Your energy levels will increase, your sleep quality will improve, and your mood will be lifted even with just 15 minutes of moderate exercise each day.
  • You become more depressed when it's cold. Additionally, it has been demonstrated that staying warm can cut the winter blues in half.
  • A vital part of upholding a healthy lifestyle is eating a balanced diet. Depression and other mood disorders have been linked to diets high in processed foods and refined sugar.
  • Socialising improves mental health and combats the winter blues. Meet your friends and family regularly.
  • You can manage symptoms with the help of talking treatments like counselling, psychotherapy, or cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Video of woman dancing in crowded metro goes viral, internet has thoughts

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

Meet Sushant Goel, who left high-paying job in US to become CEO of Indian coffee brand seen as Starbucks' rival

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023 Mubarak: Eid Wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

Highest ever prize money in cricket history more than World Cup 2023, IPL cash prize combined; winner got…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE