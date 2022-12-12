Seasonal affective disorder: Check if you have THESE signs and symptoms of SAD

Seasonal affective disorder: Symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that affects people more frequently in the winter. If you have SAD, your symptoms begin in the fall and last through the winter, draining your energy and making you moody. Typically, these symptoms go away in the spring and summer. But if you consistently feel depressed and lack the motivation to engage in your favourite activities, then it is important to consult a doctor. Light therapy, psychotherapy, and medications are all possible forms of treatment for seasonal affective disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD): Symptoms

Lack of energy

oversleeping

sluggishness

losing interest in routine activities

Carbohydrate cravings, overeating and weight gain

Difficulty concentrating

Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty

Having negative thoughts

Tips to beat the winter blues: