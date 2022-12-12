Seasonal affective disorder: Check if you have THESE signs and symptoms of SAD

Seasonal affective disorder: Symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months.
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that affects people more frequently in the winter. If you have SAD, your symptoms begin in the fall and last through the winter, draining your energy and making you moody. Typically, these symptoms go away in the spring and summer. But if you consistently feel depressed and lack the motivation to engage in your favourite activities, then it is important to consult a doctor. Light therapy, psychotherapy, and medications are all possible forms of treatment for seasonal affective disorder.
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD): Symptoms
- Lack of energy
- oversleeping
- sluggishness
- losing interest in routine activities
- Carbohydrate cravings, overeating and weight gain
- Difficulty concentrating
- Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty
- Having negative thoughts
READ: Strep A disease signs, symptoms: Know how this disease is killing children in UK
Tips to beat the winter blues:
- Regular exercise benefits both the body and the mind. Your energy levels will increase, your sleep quality will improve, and your mood will be lifted even with just 15 minutes of moderate exercise each day.
- You become more depressed when it's cold. Additionally, it has been demonstrated that staying warm can cut the winter blues in half.
- A vital part of upholding a healthy lifestyle is eating a balanced diet. Depression and other mood disorders have been linked to diets high in processed foods and refined sugar.
- Socialising improves mental health and combats the winter blues. Meet your friends and family regularly.
- You can manage symptoms with the help of talking treatments like counselling, psychotherapy, or cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).