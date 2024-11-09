Research shows that tight petticoats worn with sarees may increase the risk of skin cancer in women due to constant....

Recent research by doctors in India has raised concerns about a potential link between wearing sarees and the risk of developing skin cancer, particularly in women who frequently wear this traditional attire. While it may seem surprising, the research highlights a specific practice that could contribute to this health issue.

The study revealed that many women tend to tie their petticoats very tightly when wearing sarees, especially around the waist. This pressure from the tight petticoat causes friction on the skin and, over long periods of time, can lead to various dermatological issues. The constant rubbing and added pressure in the abdominal area are thought to increase the risk of skin damage, potentially leading to skin cancer.

This condition has been referred to by several names, including “saree cancer,” “petticoat cancer,” “saree melanosis,” or “saree cancer syndrome.” It primarily affects women who wear sarees regularly, and it manifests through certain changes in the skin around the waist. These changes include darkening of the skin, thickening, rough, scaly patches, and, in severe cases, the development of squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

There are several factors believed to contribute to this condition. The constant friction from tight petticoats or waistbands, along with the regular pressure from the pleats of the saree, irritates the skin. Additionally, the lack of sun exposure to this area, combined with the accumulation of sweat and moisture, can worsen the skin’s condition.

To reduce the risk of developing saree cancer, experts recommend a few preventive measures. Women should avoid wearing overly tight petticoats or waistbands and rotate the position of the saree’s knot to reduce consistent pressure on the same area. Opting for soft fabric for petticoats, maintaining good hygiene, and regularly checking the waist area for any skin changes are also important. It is advisable to wear looser clothing when possible to allow the skin to breathe and avoid constant friction.

By following these simple precautions, women can reduce the potential risk of developing skin cancer related to the practice of wearing sarees.

