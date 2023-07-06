Search icon
What is Rat Fever outbreak in Kerala? know symptoms, treatment

Rat fever, also known as leptospirosis, is a rare bacterial infection primarily transmitted through the feces of animals, especially rodents, farm animals, and dogs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

The arrival of the monsoon season brings with it several health concerns. Alongside seasonal flu, the risk of water-borne diseases increases during this time. Fungal infections, monsoon allergies, and water-borne illnesses require our attention. While dengue and malaria are commonly encountered during the rainy season, there has been a recent surge in rat fever cases in Kerala.

Rat fever, also known as leptospirosis, is a rare bacterial infection primarily transmitted through the feces of animals, especially rodents, farm animals, and dogs. Although unpleasant, it is typically not life-threatening, according to WebMD. However, there has been a significant increase in rat fever cases in Kerala, with over 50,000 people reportedly affected.

The symptoms of rat fever can be quite generic, and some individuals may not exhibit any symptoms at all. If left untreated, leptospirosis can lead to kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, respiratory distress, and even death, as stated by the CDC.

Common symptoms of rat fever include:

  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Diarrhea
  • Headache
  • High fever
  • Jaundice
  • Red eyes

The duration of rat fever can vary, lasting from a few days to nearly two weeks after exposure to the contaminated source. Reports indicate that numerous people have been hospitalized across the state due to various fevers, including dengue, rat fever, and bacterial infections. The state health department has advised against self-medication and urges individuals to consult a medical professional.

To prevent water-borne diseases, here are five essential tips:

Avoid using tap water: It is advisable to refrain from using tap water, especially in public spaces, to reduce the risk of consuming contaminated water.

Practice proper hand hygiene: Maintaining good hand hygiene is crucial. Wash your hands thoroughly before eating, after returning home from outside, and after using the restroom.

Wash fruits and vegetables: Ensure that you clean your fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming them to eliminate any potential contaminants.

Keep your surroundings clean: Prevent the accumulation of stagnant water and maintain cleanliness in your surroundings to eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease-carrying organisms.

Avoid waterlogged areas: Steer clear of waterlogged places, as they can pose health risks. If you do happen to venture into such areas during the rainy season, remember to wash your feet thoroughly upon returning home.

Remember to prioritize your health and seek medical attention if needed.

