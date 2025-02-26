According to Dr. Asuri Krishna when the boy visited the OPD on January 28, medical staff initially thought he was carrying a child due to the bulge in his abdomen. However, upon examination, they found two fully formed lower limbs, complete with external genitalia, attached to his abdomen.

Performing a rare surgical operation, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors successfully separated a ‘parasitic twin’ from a 17-year-old boy from UP’s Unnao district. The twin weighed 15 kg.

According to Dr. Asuri Krishna, an additional professor of surgery at AIIMS, when the boy visited the OPD on January 28, medical staff initially thought he was carrying a child due to the bulge in his abdomen. However, upon examination, they found two fully formed lower limbs, complete with external genitalia, attached to his abdomen.

What is a parasitic twin?

There are many types of twins and parasitic twin is one of them. Conjoined twins are very rare, occurring in about 1 in 50,000 to 100,000 births. In some cases, incomplete development leads to asymmetrical or "parasitic twins," where one twin (the autosite) develops fully while the other (the parasite) remains dependent. These cases are extremely uncommon, with only 40 recorded instances in global medical literature.

Parasitic twins occur when two embryos begin to develop in the womb but fail to fully separate, resulting in one embryo having a dominant development while the other does not fully develop.

In parasitic twins, one twin stops developing during pregnancy and becomes vestigial, while the other twin continues to develop normally. The underdeveloped twin is known as the parasitic twin because it is incomplete or entirely dependent on the host twin for bodily functions. The fully developed twin is called the autosite. Together, the autosite and the parasitic twin are referred to as heteropagus twins.

The long struggle

The boy had been living with these extra limbs, an additional body, since his birth. The underdeveloped twin’s parasitic appendage, including underdeveloped male genitalia developed along with him proportionately. The boy felt all kinds of sensations like pain, touch and even temperature in the twin part. However, experiencing discomfort in abdominal area sometimes, his body functioned properly without any major health issue.

Due to his rare situation, the 17-year-old was forced to face social isolation and emotional traumas throughout his childhood. When he consulted local doctors, they advised against removal of the parasitic twin and cautioned him of the fatal risk as the boy shared the same heart with his twin. Due to this, he had to leave his education midway at the age of 8 and his physical limitations made him unable to sleep on his abdomen.

How did the parasitic twin survive?

The boy’s body supplied the required nutrition to its parasitic twin through blood supply. According to medical research, such patients growing age can potentially pose cardiovascular and neurological risks to the extent of fatality.

The boy sought treatment at a reputable hospital like AIIMS after advice from a relative. AIIMS was the boy’s last and only hope. When he came for the treatment, a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, radiologists and anaesthesiologists assessed his condition.

The analysis and how the procedure was done

Specialists at AIIMS observed that while prenatal screening could detect this condition, the patient's socio-economic circumstances delayed the early diagnosis.

CT angiography revealed that the parasitic limb's blood supply came from a branch of the internal mammary artery. The scan also identified a large cystic mass in the abdomen. After thorough preparation, surgery was scheduled for February 8, 2025.

The complex surgery was performed in two stages: first, the removal of the parasitic limb with meticulous dissection and vessel ligation, followed by the excision of the abdominal cystic mass.

During the procedure, surgeons found and removed underdeveloped testes attached to the tissue at the site. The second phase involved carefully separating the cystic mass from nearby organs, with attention to an unusually extended bladder that required precise surgical management. The operation, including drainage and suturing, took between 2 to 2.5 hours to complete.

Free from bodily complications

After completing the procedure, the doctors opined that the boy would not have additional health complications. Recovery was quick, and he was able to feed orally from the next day on. The medical team removed the drain on the third day, and the patient was released on the fourth day.

After 17 years of physical and emotional difficulties, the successful surgery provided tremendous relief. Although the patient initially experienced phantom sensations, they could now look forward to leading a normal life.